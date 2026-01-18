MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car ran over labourers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, leading to the death of 2 leaving 10 injured, as reported by police on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place near the Barela toll plaza under the Barela police station area on the National Highway when the labourers were sitting by the roadside and eating lunch.

Police said the workers were engaged in painting grills installed along the highway and had taken a lunch break, sitting on the roadside.

During this time, a white car without a number plate, allegedly at high speed, hit the workers and fled the spot.

After the incident, panic and chaos broke out at the scene. Local people immediately informed the police and the 108 ambulance service.

Police rushed the injured workers to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital.

2 dead, 10 injured

Two women labourers, identified as Lachcho Bai and Chainwati Bai, died on the spot. More than 10 workers sustained serious injuries, and several of them remain in critical condition.

The injured people were identified as:

Geeta Bai Uike, aged 40

Gumsha Bai, aged 40

Meera Bai, aged 45

Rajkumari Bai, aged 35

Varsha Kushram, aged 45

Jamuna Bai, aged 40

Krishna Bai, aged 40

Hori Bai, aged 35

Bhagwati Bai, aged 35

Gyanwati Bai, aged 41

Laxmi Gaud, aged 40

Search launched for accused

All the injured workers are residents of Mandla district, mainly from the Bijadandi police station area.

Senior police officials reached the hospital and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

An FIR was registered in the matter and the accused is yet to be identified.

Police have launched a search for the car driver, sealed nearby routes, and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.