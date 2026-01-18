 MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured

MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured

A speeding, unidentified car ran over labourers near the Barela toll plaza on a National Highway in Jabalpur, killing two women and injuring over 10 others. The workers were eating lunch during a break from painting highway grills. The injured, all from Mandla district, were rushed to hospital. Police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car ran over labourers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, leading to the death of 2 leaving 10 injured, as reported by police on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place near the Barela toll plaza under the Barela police station area on the National Highway when the labourers were sitting by the roadside and eating lunch.

Police said the workers were engaged in painting grills installed along the highway and had taken a lunch break, sitting on the roadside. 

During this time, a white car without a number plate, allegedly at high speed, hit the workers and fled the spot.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Conditional Permission Given For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
'Only Conditional Permission Given For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Sanjivani Jadhav Shines On Marathon Debut As Kartik Karkera Tops Indian Men At Mumbai Race
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Application Process For Junior Resident Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
Bihar BCECE Junior Resident Recruitment 2026: Application Process For Junior Resident Vacancies Starts; Check Details Here
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement

After the incident, panic and chaos broke out at the scene. Local people immediately informed the police and the 108 ambulance service. 

Police rushed the injured workers to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital.

FP Photo

FP Photo

2 dead, 10 injured 

Two women labourers, identified as Lachcho Bai and Chainwati Bai, died on the spot. More than 10 workers sustained serious injuries, and several of them remain in critical condition. 

The injured people were identified as:

Geeta Bai Uike, aged 40
Gumsha Bai, aged 40
Meera Bai, aged 45
Rajkumari Bai, aged 35
Varsha Kushram, aged 45
Jamuna Bai, aged 40
Krishna Bai, aged 40

Hori Bai, aged 35
Bhagwati Bai, aged 35
Gyanwati Bai, aged 41
Laxmi Gaud, aged 40

FP Photo

Read Also
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment
article-image

Search launched for accused 

All the injured workers are residents of Mandla district, mainly from the Bijadandi police station area.

Senior police officials reached the hospital and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment for the injured. 

An FIR was registered in the matter and the accused is yet to be identified.

Police have launched a search for the car driver, sealed nearby routes, and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Loss Worth Lakhs Reported --...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured
MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over Labourers Having Lunch In Jabalpur, 2 Dead, 10 Injured
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment
MP News: Woman Throws Son From Second Floor To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Gets Life Imprisonment
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Loss Worth Lakhs Reported --...
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Loss Worth Lakhs Reported --...
MP News: Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Guna District
MP News: Father Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter In Guna District
MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena
MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena