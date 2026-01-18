MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Loss Worth Lakhs Reported -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a paint warehouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatrapur, on Sunday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, however, loss worth lakhs of rupees was estimated.

According to information, the incident took place at Sirothiya Paint’s warehouse in the Transport Nagar area of Chhatarpur.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first seen rising from the warehouse, which soon turned into massive flames.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Paints Godown In Chhatarpur; Stock Worth Around Rs 70 Lakh Lost #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zrdz6DG1qJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 18, 2026

Warehouse stored flammable goods

As the warehouse stored paint, thinner, and other highly flammable materials, the fire spread quickly.

Local residents tried to control the fire using buckets, pipes and available resources, but their efforts were not successful.

Shopkeeper Sushil Sahu said the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. However, a short circuit or flammable materials are suspected to be the reason. The fire department was informed, and fire brigade vehicles were on their way to the spot.

Due to the fire, nearby shops and warehouses are also at risk. People have been advised to stay away from the area as a precaution. Police reached the spot and are managing the situation and traffic.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the fire is feared to have caused losses worth lakhs of rupees. The fire is expected to be brought under control after the fire brigade arrives.

Recent fire incidents

The recent fire incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur in December, which broke out at a mobile showroom in Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk.

The fire started due to a short circuit, which quickly engulfed the entire shop and destroyed all goods.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident; however, losses of lakhs of rupees was caused.

Several videos of the incident also went viral on social media.

Firefighters reached the spot and fought the fire for nearly 3 hours before finally bringing it under control.