MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A robbery took place late Saturday night at the house of a transgender woman, Rabia, who lives in Ambah area of Morena district. The incident happened between 1:30 am and 2:00 am, when eight armed criminals entered the house and carried out the robbery.

At the time of the incident, Rabia and three other transgender persons - Radhika, Shri and Riya - were present in the house. The criminals entered the house through the roof. As soon as they entered, they threatened the occupants at gunpoint and tied them up.

The robbers then used a cutter to break open the locks of the house. They searched the rooms and also checked the bodies of the victims, forcibly removing the jewellery they were wearing. The criminals stayed inside the house for about half an hour and committed the robbery calmly.

According to the victims, the robbers looted around 15 tolas of gold jewellery, 5 kilograms of silver jewellery and nearly ₹3 lakh in cash.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. The police are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the criminals.

Read Also MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur

Ambah TI Satendra Singh Kushwah said that the criminals had complete information about the house and its occupants. They knew who lived there, how to enter the house and where the CCTV DVR was kept. He added that six criminals entered the house, while two others searched different rooms. All the victims were locked inside Rabia’s room during the robbery.

The house is located in an isolated area with no nearby houses. Despite this, police are scanning CCTV cameras from surrounding localities. SDOP Ambah Ravi Bhadoria confirmed the robbery and said initial investigation suggests that around eight criminals were involved. Police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.