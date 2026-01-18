 MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena

MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena

An armed robbery occurred late Saturday night at the Ambah home of transgender woman Rabia in Morena. Eight criminals entered through the roof, tied up four occupants, and looted 15 tolas of gold, 5 kg silver and ₹3 lakh cash. Police are investigating and scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A robbery took place late Saturday night at the house of a transgender woman, Rabia, who lives in Ambah area of Morena district. The incident happened between 1:30 am and 2:00 am, when eight armed criminals entered the house and carried out the robbery.

At the time of the incident, Rabia and three other transgender persons - Radhika, Shri and Riya - were present in the house. The criminals entered the house through the roof. As soon as they entered, they threatened the occupants at gunpoint and tied them up.

The robbers then used a cutter to break open the locks of the house. They searched the rooms and also checked the bodies of the victims, forcibly removing the jewellery they were wearing. The criminals stayed inside the house for about half an hour and committed the robbery calmly.

According to the victims, the robbers looted around 15 tolas of gold jewellery, 5 kilograms of silver jewellery and nearly ₹3 lakh in cash.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistani Jail Years After Sentence Completion; Calls Grow For Release Of Detainees
Indian Fisherman Dies In Pakistani Jail Years After Sentence Completion; Calls Grow For Release Of Detainees
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. The police are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the criminals.

Read Also
MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur
article-image

Ambah TI Satendra Singh Kushwah said that the criminals had complete information about the house and its occupants. They knew who lived there, how to enter the house and where the CCTV DVR was kept. He added that six criminals entered the house, while two others searched different rooms. All the victims were locked inside Rabia’s room during the robbery.

The house is located in an isolated area with no nearby houses. Despite this, police are scanning CCTV cameras from surrounding localities. SDOP Ambah Ravi Bhadoria confirmed the robbery and said initial investigation suggests that around eight criminals were involved. Police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Read Also
MP News: Police Seize MD Drugs Worth ₹20 Lakh, 2 Held In Ratlam
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena
MP News: Armed Robbers Loot Gold, Silver & Cash From Transgender Woman’s Home In Morena
Bhopal News: Fear Of Displacement Grips Thousands Of Banganga Slum Dwellers As BMC Revives Failed...
Bhopal News: Fear Of Displacement Grips Thousands Of Banganga Slum Dwellers As BMC Revives Failed...
Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Shift Its Headquarters On January 26
Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Shift Its Headquarters On January 26
Madhya Pradesh January 18, 2026 Weather Update: Snow In Hills Sends Icy Winds To Plains; Shahdol &...
Madhya Pradesh January 18, 2026 Weather Update: Snow In Hills Sends Icy Winds To Plains; Shahdol &...
Bhopal News: Van Vihar Starts Temporary Slaughter Facility To Feed Carnivores
Bhopal News: Van Vihar Starts Temporary Slaughter Facility To Feed Carnivores