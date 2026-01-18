MP News: Police Seize MD Drugs Worth ₹20 Lakh, 2 Held In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by Ringnod police after seizing 200 grams of MD (mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from a Swift car during a vehicle check operation.

SP Amit Kumar had directed all station officers in Ratlam district to take strong action against illegal drug trafficking. Following these orders, police achieved success under the guidance of ASP Rakesh Khakha, ASP Vivek Kumar Lal and SDOP Sandeep Malviya.

On Friday evening, police received information that two people were travelling in a Swift car (registration number GJ05JE0428) carrying MD drugs. Acting quickly, police set up a cordon near Manankheda outpost and intercepted the vehicle.

The arrested accused are Iftar Khan and Wasim Khan, both residents of Daudkhedi village in Mandsaur district. Police seized 200 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh and the white Swift car valued at approximately Rs five lakh. The total value of seized items is Rs 25 lakh.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act. SI Rajesh Malviya, who leads Ringnod Station and Manankheda Outpost, conducted the operation.