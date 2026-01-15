Indore News: Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar Visits Varanasi, Meets Officials & Demands Inquiry Into Demolition Of Manikarnika Ghat Temple Restored By Ahilyabai-- VIDEO

Indore Demands Restoration Of Ahilyabai’s Legacy In Varanasi; 'Will Restore Temple, Reinstall Idol,' Varanasi Collector Assures | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demolition of a temple constructed by Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Manikarnika Ghat, Varanasi, has sent shockwaves through Indore, a city that reveres the queen’s legacy.

Citizens and admirers of Ahilyabai were gripped with anger and sorrow on Wednesday upon learning that over 300-year-old temples along the holy Ganga had been razed.

Two historic idols of Devi Ahilyabai were destroyed, with one still missing amid the debris, leaving hearts heavy with grief.

Varanasi Collector Satyendra Kumar assured former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over the phone that the demolished structures would be rebuilt and the idols reinstalled with full respect.

Yuvraj rushes to Varanasi

Meanwhile, Yashwant Rao Holkar (Third), a descendant of the Holkar dynasty, rushed to Varanasi to inspect the site, pay homage, and meet the Collector, demanding complete restoration. He has sought inquiry into demolition of temple at Manikarnika ghat restored by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The demolition, carried out as part of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, erased structures of immense historic and religious significance.

Sharyu Waghmare and Sudhir Degde of Ahilya Utsav Samiti said Mahajan expressed deep anguish, urging that the temples be rebuilt exactly as before and the missing idol recovered.

Collector Satyendra Kumar has assured decisive action for reconstruction, recovery of the idol, and sharing of the master plan.

The incident has deeply wounded Indore, a city whose pride and identity are entwined with the faith, courage, and enduring legacy of Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Holkar Prince for rebuilding of demolished temple

Prince Yashwant Rao Holkar (Third), descendant of the Holkar dynasty and President of Khasgi Trust, rushed to Varanasi Wednesday morning to inspect the demolished Manikarnika Ghat.

FP Photo

Paying respects at the site, he met district officials and submitted a memorandum, demanding the full reconstruction of the temple and reinstallation of both idols at their original locations.

Demolition reaches PMO, UP CMO

Highly placed BJP sources informed this correspondent that the demolition of Manikarnika Ghat and the outrage among citizens have been formally brought to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office.