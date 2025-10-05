 MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary

MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary

Dedicated to the life and legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the gallery opened to the public on her 300th birth anniversary

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Gallery was inaugurated on Saturday at Rajwada complex in Maheshwar by Prince Richard Holkar and Prince Yashwantrao Holkar.

Dedicated to the life and legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the gallery opened to the public on her 300th birth anniversary, offering tourists and devotees a deeper understanding of her devotion, public service and compassion.

Established by the Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charitable Trust and Ahilya Fort Heritage Hotel, the gallery was designed by architects Himanshu Dudwadkar and Sumit Jethani. Research support came from Dhanashree Lunge and Mandar Choudhary of Holkar Cultural Centre, with contributions from historians Ram Bhau Lande and Dr Vaishali Balajiwale.

Reflecting the traditional Maratha architectural style, the gallery features a diorama series created by Padmashree Bhalu Mondhe depicting major events from Ahilyabai s life. A separate section showcases historic weapons, coins and palanquins from the Holkar era, preserved by the Resha Grantha Restorer of Pune. Renovation of the Gadi Chowk outside the hall was completed by Savita Raje.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke
Maharashtra Govt Issues New Guidelines For Custodial Death Investigations After Bombay HC Rebuke
IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement
IPS Officer Denies Role In Supply Scam Allegations; Victim Cites Rasmina Firm And Direct Involvement
'Tere Mele Ki Maa Ki…’: BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
'Tere Mele Ki Maa Ki…’: BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
UK Prime Minister Starmer To Visit India Next Week, Hold Talks With PM Modi In Mumbai
UK Prime Minister Starmer To Visit India Next Week, Hold Talks With PM Modi In Mumbai

A booklet titled Ahilya Smarika and silver commemorative coins were released during the ceremony. Prince Yashwantrao Holkar, president of the Khasgi Trust, expressed his wish for visitors to deeply connect with Ahilyabai s inspirational life. He announced a Community Medal Committee, with proceeds from silver and copper medal sales to support girls education at Devi Ahilya Bal Jyoti School. IT Manager Alankar Soni, Heritage Manager Mandar Choudhary and Conservation Architect Dhanashree Lunge were also present at the event.

[Story by FP News Service]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary

MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Three Play Staged At 3rd All India Sindhi Theatre Festival At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: Woman Bjp Leader Assaulted By Members Of Another Community, Case Registered

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Bhopal News: 182 Students Awarded Degrees Via Blockchain At IIIT’s 4th Convocation

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Whining Tone, Tense Trio, BJP’s Songbirds & More