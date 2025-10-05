MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar On Her 300th Birth Anniversary

MP News: Devi Ahilyabai Gallery Opened In Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Gallery was inaugurated on Saturday at Rajwada complex in Maheshwar by Prince Richard Holkar and Prince Yashwantrao Holkar.

Dedicated to the life and legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the gallery opened to the public on her 300th birth anniversary, offering tourists and devotees a deeper understanding of her devotion, public service and compassion.

Established by the Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charitable Trust and Ahilya Fort Heritage Hotel, the gallery was designed by architects Himanshu Dudwadkar and Sumit Jethani. Research support came from Dhanashree Lunge and Mandar Choudhary of Holkar Cultural Centre, with contributions from historians Ram Bhau Lande and Dr Vaishali Balajiwale.

Reflecting the traditional Maratha architectural style, the gallery features a diorama series created by Padmashree Bhalu Mondhe depicting major events from Ahilyabai s life. A separate section showcases historic weapons, coins and palanquins from the Holkar era, preserved by the Resha Grantha Restorer of Pune. Renovation of the Gadi Chowk outside the hall was completed by Savita Raje.

A booklet titled Ahilya Smarika and silver commemorative coins were released during the ceremony. Prince Yashwantrao Holkar, president of the Khasgi Trust, expressed his wish for visitors to deeply connect with Ahilyabai s inspirational life. He announced a Community Medal Committee, with proceeds from silver and copper medal sales to support girls education at Devi Ahilya Bal Jyoti School. IT Manager Alankar Soni, Heritage Manager Mandar Choudhary and Conservation Architect Dhanashree Lunge were also present at the event.

[Story by FP News Service]