MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old teacher suffered a heart attack and died after learning that his younger son's motorcycle had been impounded for a traffic violation.

The deceased was identified as Ramprasad Verma. He was a teacher at Amilia Primary School, Kulgarhi cluster, and was also currently serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO).

On Wednesday night, at around 8:30 PM, Ramprasad's younger son, Rohit Verma, was standing at Sohawal ground with his friends Ankit Shukla, Rishabh Singh, and another person. Their motorcycles were also parked there. At that time, police from the Civil Line police station arrived and took everyone, along with their motorcycles, to the police station.

Around 11 PM, Rohit's elder brother, Karan, reached the police station. The head constable informed him that Rohit had been fined for "drunk driving" and that the motorcycle would only be released after a court order.

The family alleges that the head constable on duty released Rohit's friend Ankit's motorcycle after taking a bribe of 500 rupees. After this, Rohit returned home with his elder brother.

He collapsed after hearing the truth

On Thursday morning at 8 AM, when his father, Ramprasad, was getting ready to go to school and asked for the motorcycle keys, his elder son, Karan, informed him about the events of the previous night. Upon hearing the news, Ramprasad's health suddenly deteriorated, and he collapsed and fell unconscious.

Warned and released

Regarding the matter, the Civil Line SHO stated that during a night patrol, Rohit and one of his friends were found drinking alcohol with their motorcycles parked at Sohawal ground. A case was registered under Section 181 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for drunk driving, and Rohit's motorcycle was impounded.

Ankit Shukla's motorcycle was also impounded for a violation related to RTO documents, but it was released after he paid the fine. Rohit was also let go after being given a warning.