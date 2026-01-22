 MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In Satna

MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In Satna

A 57-year-old teacher, Ramprasad Verma, died of a heart attack after learning that his son’s motorcycle was impounded for an alleged drunk-driving violation. The incident followed a late-night police action in Sohawal. The family alleged bribery, while police denied wrongdoing, stating fines were imposed as per rules.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old teacher suffered a heart attack and died after learning that his younger son's motorcycle had been impounded for a traffic violation.

The deceased was identified as Ramprasad Verma. He was a teacher at Amilia Primary School, Kulgarhi cluster, and was also currently serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO).

On Wednesday night, at around 8:30 PM, Ramprasad's younger son, Rohit Verma, was standing at Sohawal ground with his friends Ankit Shukla, Rishabh Singh, and another person. Their motorcycles were also parked there. At that time, police from the Civil Line police station arrived and took everyone, along with their motorcycles, to the police station.

Around 11 PM, Rohit's elder brother, Karan, reached the police station. The head constable informed him that Rohit had been fined for "drunk driving" and that the motorcycle would only be released after a court order.

FPJ Shorts
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador

The family alleges that the head constable on duty released Rohit's friend Ankit's motorcycle after taking a bribe of 500 rupees. After this, Rohit returned home with his elder brother.

He collapsed after hearing the truth

On Thursday morning at 8 AM, when his father, Ramprasad, was getting ready to go to school and asked for the motorcycle keys, his elder son, Karan, informed him about the events of the previous night. Upon hearing the news, Ramprasad's health suddenly deteriorated, and he collapsed and fell unconscious.

Read Also
MP News: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Family Dispute In Chhatarpur; Lured Tenants With Land...
article-image

Warned and released

Regarding the matter, the Civil Line SHO stated that during a night patrol, Rohit and one of his friends were found drinking alcohol with their motorcycles parked at Sohawal ground. A case was registered under Section 181 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for drunk driving, and Rohit's motorcycle was impounded.

Ankit Shukla's motorcycle was also impounded for a violation related to RTO documents, but it was released after he paid the fine. Rohit was also let go after being given a warning.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets PepsiCo CEO At World Economic Forum 2026, Holds Key Talks With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In...
MP News: 57-Year-Old Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack After Son’s Bike Seized For Traffic Violation In...
MP News: Robbers Throw Red Chilli Powder In Driver’s Eyes, Rob Potato Trader Of ₹22 Lakh In...
MP News: Robbers Throw Red Chilli Powder In Driver’s Eyes, Rob Potato Trader Of ₹22 Lakh In...
MP News: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Family Dispute In Chhatarpur; Lured Tenants With Land...
MP News: Husband Strangles Wife To Death Over Family Dispute In Chhatarpur; Lured Tenants With Land...
MP News: Gwalior Model’s Face Damaged After Chemical Mixed Wax Applied, Beauty Parlour Fined...
MP News: Gwalior Model’s Face Damaged After Chemical Mixed Wax Applied, Beauty Parlour Fined...
MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In...
MP News: Stray Dogs Banned In Schools Premises To Avoid Accidents, DEO Issues Strict Instructions In...