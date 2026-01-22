MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets PepsiCo CEO At World Economic Forum 2026, Holds Key Talks With Other Global Leaders At Davos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, held important discussions with global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

During the Forum, Yadav met Mr. Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo, to discuss the company’s expansion plans in Madhya Pradesh.

He encouraged PepsiCo to expand its investment in Madhya Pradesh. He higlighted state's investor-friendly pilicies and assured full support for both ongoing and upcoming projects. Willemsen praised Madhya Pradesh's strong agricultural base, stating it can strengthen PepsiCo's food operations, helping increase farmers' income.

This initiative was taken in order to to promote investment and strengthen international cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to work together to strengthen the company’s presence in the state and promote growth for local farmers.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Dr. Yadav also held a one-to-one meeting with the Maldives’ Minister for Economic Development and Trade, Mohamed Saeed.

The discussion focused on developing cooperation in multiple sectors, with tourism as the main foundation. Both sides explored opportunities for collaboration in healthcare, education, fisheries, wildlife conservation, medical tourism, and cultural exchange.

Yadav also participated in a high-level meeting on the theme “De-risking the Green Leap: Sub-National Blueprint for Utility Scale Energy Transition” along with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi. During the discussion, Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh’s green energy vision and highlighted the state’s efforts and policies to promote large-scale renewable energy projects.

Ambassador Kumar joined Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, for a business interaction with select companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. During the meeting, the Chief Minister invited the companies to invest in key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and other areas where Madhya Pradesh has shown strong progress in recent years.