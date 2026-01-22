 MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur

MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur

Patan police said they were monitoring nearby CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle, and transport authorities have been informed as well to locate the vehicles involved in the crime. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused. Earlier on January 17, a submersible pump worth Rs 12,000 was stolen from a veterinary hospital in Chhatarpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur | AI-Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified group of burglars struck at a private company’s warehouse and decamped with water pipes worth Rs 15 lakh while using a hydra crane and three trucks to flee, in Jabalpur’s Patan on Tuesday night.

Police said the burglars stole 83 pipes that were to be used for a multi-village water supply scheme, which was being implemented by the MP Water Corporation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Dictionaries Of Kanjar, Kalbeliya, Banchhada, Nat, And Kalandar To Be Unveiled On...
article-image

According to reports, the private company was tasked with laying pipelines for supplying water under the government scheme. The accused arrived at the warehouse with a hydra crane and loaded all the pipes in three trucks and fled.

The work on laying pipelines under the project is currently underway in several districts including Jabalpur, Patan, Shahpura, Majholi, and Panagar.

FPJ Shorts
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders

The three trucks used in the crime were registered under Gujarat’s Regional Transport Office (RTO), while the hydra crane was listed under

Madhya Pradesh RTO, police said. 

Patan police said they were monitoring nearby CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle, and transport authorities have been informed as well to locate the vehicles involved in the crime. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Earlier on January 17, a submersible pump worth Rs 12,000 was stolen from a veterinary hospital in Chhatarpur. After joining their shifts in the morning, hospital staff discovered the channel gate installed near the hospital was damaged. On checking, they found a submersible pump to be missing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur
MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur
MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur
MP News: Youths Damage Power Meters, Threaten Officials, Get Booked In Jabalpur
Bhopal News: Retired Government Employee Loses ₹24.76 Lakh To Scamsters In Online Share Trading...
Bhopal News: Retired Government Employee Loses ₹24.76 Lakh To Scamsters In Online Share Trading...
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal, Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Illegal Plastic Units In Bhopal
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal, Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Illegal Plastic Units In Bhopal
Bhopal News: Government Planning Better Compensation For Farmers’ Land; Says Cabinet Minister...
Bhopal News: Government Planning Better Compensation For Farmers’ Land; Says Cabinet Minister...