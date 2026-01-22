MP News: Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur

Riding In Trucks, Hydra Cranes, Thieves Flee With ₹15-Lakh Pipes In Jabalpur | AI-Generated

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified group of burglars struck at a private company’s warehouse and decamped with water pipes worth Rs 15 lakh while using a hydra crane and three trucks to flee, in Jabalpur’s Patan on Tuesday night.

Police said the burglars stole 83 pipes that were to be used for a multi-village water supply scheme, which was being implemented by the MP Water Corporation.

According to reports, the private company was tasked with laying pipelines for supplying water under the government scheme. The accused arrived at the warehouse with a hydra crane and loaded all the pipes in three trucks and fled.

The work on laying pipelines under the project is currently underway in several districts including Jabalpur, Patan, Shahpura, Majholi, and Panagar.

The three trucks used in the crime were registered under Gujarat’s Regional Transport Office (RTO), while the hydra crane was listed under

Madhya Pradesh RTO, police said.

Patan police said they were monitoring nearby CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle, and transport authorities have been informed as well to locate the vehicles involved in the crime. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

