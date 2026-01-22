 MP News: Gwalior Model’s Face Damaged After Chemical Mixed Wax Applied, Beauty Parlour Fined ₹20K
MP News: Gwalior Model's Face Damaged After Chemical Mixed Wax Applied, Beauty Parlour Fined ₹20K

A model’s face was damaged after a beautician used excess chemicals in wax at a Gwalior beauty parlour in 2021. The incident affected her modelling career and required long treatment. The district consumer forum found the parlour owner guilty of negligence and fined her ₹20,000, along with ₹2,000 as court costs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A model’s face was damaged after a beautician applied wax mixed with excess chemicals during a facial treatment at a beauty parlour in Gwalior.

The beauty parlour has been fined of ₹20,000 for negligence after a model’s face was badly damaged during a waxing session in 2021.

The forum also stated that if the amount is not paid within 45 days, an interest of 6 percent will be charged.

According to information, the victim, Pragya Shukla, is a model living in Janakganj area of Gwalior. In August 2021, she visited Kayakalp Beauty Parlour and Makeup Studio on Nayi Sadak for facial waxing.

She alleged that the parlour staff mixed chemicals in excess and applied the wax on her face. During the process, some chemical also spilled on her face, causing severe burning and unbearable pain.

Pragya immediately complained to the parlour owner, Sunita Soni. The owner applied a paste on her face and assured her that the problem would be cured soon.

However, the condition did not improve. Over time, wounds and dark spots appeared on her face. Pragya took treatment from skin specialists for nearly one year, but there was no relief. Doctors later advised surgery as the only option.

Due to the damage to her face, Pragya lost several modelling projects. Her career suffered badly, and she also faced mental stress. Meanwhile, the beauty parlour refused to take responsibility for the damage. Left with no option, Pragya filed a complaint in the district consumer forum on September 22, 2023. The final hearing of the case was completed on December 16, 2025.

The district consumer forum held the beauty parlour owner guilty of negligence on January 18, 2026. The forum imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Sunita Soni and also ordered her to pay ₹2,000 as court expenses.

The forum said that service providers must follow proper care and professional standards in beauty services. Any negligence is considered a deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act.

