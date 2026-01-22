 MP News: Robbers Throw Red Chilli Powder In Driver’s Eyes, Rob Potato Trader Of ₹22 Lakh In Morena
A potato trader’s claim of being robbed of ₹22 lakh on NH-44 near Sikroda canal has come under police suspicion. While the trader alleged armed robbers fled after blinding the driver with chilli powder, the driver denied seeing the cash. Police are examining CCTV footage and probing inconsistencies in the case.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
MP News: ₹22 Lakh Robbery Claim On Nh-44; Trader Alleges Robbers Threw Red Chilli Powder, Police Find Case Suspicious After Driver's Contradiction In Morena | AI

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A potato trader was robbed after armed robbers stopped his taxi, threw chili powder in the driver’s eyes, and fled with the cash-filled bag in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Thursday.

The theft took place near the Sikroda canal on National Highway-44. The trader was traveling from Guna to Agra in a private taxi, carrying Rs 22 lakh in a bag.

According to the trader, he had left from Guna for Agra in a private taxi and had Rs 22 lakh in cash in his bag. After crossing Morena, an unknown car overtook his taxi on the highway and stopped in front of it.

They forced his vehicle to stop, after which armed robbers got out of the car and threw chili powder in the driver's eyes. Terrified by the sight of the weapons, the trader attempted to run away to save his life.

Meanwhile, the robbers fled with the bag containing the money. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and have started an investigation. However, the police are considering the entire incident suspicious and are investigating from all angles.

However, the trader's driver has given a different account to the police. According to the driver, the robbers came and assaulted him and also threw chili powder in his eyes, but he did not see any bag full of money with the trader.

The driver said that he had only come to drive the car for hire. They had also stopped in Gwalior on the way, where the trader withdrew money from an ATM.

According to Civil Lines SHO Udaybhan Yadav, a report of a robbery was received, but upon investigating the crime scene and other aspects, the case appears suspicious.

The police team is reviewing CCTV footage from the highway. The driver's statement is consistent, but the businessman's statement seems fabricated. The team is currently working to solve the case, and a breakthrough is expected soon.

