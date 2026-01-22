 MP News: 'CM Says All Collectors Take Backhander,' Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Warns Officials On Corruption
Chief Secretary Anurag Jain warned district Collectors against corruption and poor governance, saying erring officers would be removed. At the Collector-Commissioner meet, he flagged illegal mining, delays in revenue cases, poor health services and weak complaint redressal, directing strict action and urging officials to ensure transparent governance with elected representatives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
MP News: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Warns Collectors On Corruption, Poor Governance During Collector-Commissioner Conference | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain stated that the Chief Minister believes Collectors are minting money in districts, though he clarified not all officers are involved.

Corrupt officials, he said, should be removed immediately. The remarks came during a presentation on good governance at the Collector-Commissioner conference at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Jain warned officers that he receives all information about activities in their districts and urged them to steer clear of corruption. He pulled up officials from low-performing districts and expressed concern over illegal mining in Shahdol, where government employees are frequently attacked by mining mafia. He directed DGP Kailash Makwana to deal with such incidents with an iron fist.

He also raised concerns over pending cases of land division, mutation and demarcation exceeding 100 days, noting poor performance in several districts --Anuppur and Rewa in land division, Vidisha and Satna in demarcation, Morena and Bhind in mutation, and Bhind and Vidisha in encroachment removal.

Revenue collection was another area of concern, with only 1 crore of 1.9 crore LokSewa applications resolved, and Shivpuri performing the worst. Officers were directed to resolve domicile, income certificate, demarcation, non-controversial mutation and late registration cases promptly.

Jain expressed dissatisfaction with poor health services in Bhind and Gwalior, stressing quality ANC checks for pregnant women. Collectors of Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri were directed to improve maternal and child health. He urged bureaucrats to show respect to MLAs and other elected representatives and ensure good governance reaches the grassroots.

Districts including Bhopal, Betul, Mauganj and Shahdol were asked to address unattended complaints on the CM Helpline. He also highlighted the need to contain Child Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate and improve coordination between Collectors and Zila Panchayat CEOs.

