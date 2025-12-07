Mumbai University Announces Schedule For Summer Session Exam Dates; Check Details Here

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai University (MU) has announced the timetable for its upcoming summer exams, offering students exam dates, seat numbers, and centre information well in advance. The effort, aided by a computerised system built by the examination department, includes important courses from the business, arts, and science faculties.

Mumbai University: How many students are enrolled?

A total of 1.24 lakh students are slated to take the summer session exams. The university has made the information available through its digital portal.

Mumbai University: Exam date for the major exam

According to the TOI report, major exams for the commerce faculty will begin on April 1, 2026. These are the test dates for third-year BCom, BCom (Financial Markets), BCom (Banking and Insurance), BCom (Accounting and Finance), and BMS students. Typically, these tests begin in the last week of March, but this year they are set for early April.

Mumbai University: Arts and Science exam date

The final semester exams for key papers in the arts and sciences faculty will commence on April 8, 2026. Courses offered include BSc, BSc-IT, BSc Computer Science, BSc Data Science, BSc Biotechnology, BA, and BAMMC. More than half of the students who took the tests were from the business faculty, followed by science, arts, technology, and law students.

Mumbai University: How to view seat numbers and exam locations?

To view the seat numbers and exam locations, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University at mum.digitaluniversity.ac/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Know your exam venue' option

Step 3: After this, enter the exam even and PNR.

Step 4: Now, the seat numbers and exam locations will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the seat numbers & exam locations and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the seat numbers and exam locations

The institution has implemented a computerised system that enables students to view their seat numbers and exam locations four months in advance. This platform intends to simplify the exam procedure and eliminate administrative burdens. Exams will be held at 896 locations throughout Mumbai.

The early dissemination of these details is designed to provide all applicants enough time to prepare and make the required arrangements for the exams.