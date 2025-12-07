BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria here

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025 | btsc.bihar.gov.in

The application process is underway for the 702 posts by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC). Those who are interested can apply online at BTSC's official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application procedure has already begun, and the deadline to apply online is 5 January 2026.

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment attempts to fill 702 dental hygienist positions. The category breakdown is as follows:

1. Unreserved: 281

2. Economically weaker section (EWS): 70

3. Scheduled Caste (SC): 112

4. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7

5. Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 127

6. Backward Class (BC): 84

7. Women of Backwards Class: 21

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates must have graduated from an accredited board or university with a 10+2 in biology. A two-year Dental Hygienist Diploma from an institution approved by the Union Government, Bihar, or any other state government is also required. In order to apply for this position, you must be registered with the Bihar State Dental Council.

b. Age limit: The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the upper age limit differs across categories. For unreserved candidates, the maximum age is 37 years, whereas unreserved women can apply up to 40 years. The limit is also 40 years for candidates from the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class, regardless of gender. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, both male and female, the maximum permissible age is 42 years. All age calculations are based on the cut-off date of August 1, 2025.

BTSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from all categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Payment can be made online while submitting the application form.