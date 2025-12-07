AIIMS INI CET Counselling January 2026: Registration For 32,374 Candidates Starts; Details Here

AIIMS INI CET Counselling January 2026 | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET Counselling January 2026: The counselling procedure for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 session has begun on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants can now register online, select their options, and prepare for seat allocation in MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS courses at AIIMS campuses, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

This year, two prominent institutes, NIMHANS Bengaluru and SCTIMST Trivandrum, have imposed upper age limitations for qualified candidates. Aspirants from the OBC and EWS categories who do not have valid certificates will be prevented from participating in counselling.

It is a great opportunity for 32,374 eligible applicants seeking admission to postgraduate medical programs at India's best institutes.

Note: Experts encourage candidates to thoroughly review their eligibility criteria before submitting their choices, as missing or incorrect documentation may result in disqualification.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling January 2026: Important dates

The AIIMS INI CET counselling schedule for January 2026 has been released, outlining all key events for candidates. The mock round choice filling will be conducted from 6 to 9 December (till 5 pm), followed by the mock round seat allocation on 11 December. Round 1 choice filling is scheduled for 12 and 13 December, with the Round 1 seat allocation on 18 December. Candidates allotted seats must complete online acceptance and reporting between 19 and 24 December (till 5 pm). The Round 2 seat allocation will take place on 9 January, and the corresponding online acceptance and reporting window will remain open from 10 to 15 January, between 11 am and 5 pm.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling January 2026: Guidelines

Candidates participating in the counselling process must carefully follow all guidelines to ensure successful admission. They should first verify their age eligibility, particularly for institutes like NIMHANS and SCTIMST, and ensure that all category certificates—OBC, EWS, SC/ST, and PwBD—are valid and up to date. It is essential to complete every step, including choice filling, seat acceptance, and reporting, strictly within the given schedule. Additionally, even if seats remain vacant after Round 1, candidates must remember that all subsequent rounds will still require full compliance with age limits and mandatory documentation criteria.