Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 | innovateindia1.mygov.in/ppc-2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: The registration procedure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program, "Pariksha Pe Charcha" (PPC) 2026, began on December 1. This initiative was launched to help students cope with stress, fear, and anxiety before board exams. This year, children in grades 6 to 12 can participate.

Applications for the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme can be filed online until January 11, 2026, at innovateindia1.mygov.in. The event will take place on February 10, 2026.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MyGov at innovateindia1.mygov.in/ppc-2026.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Participate Now’ and then select the category, i.e., Student, Teacher, or Parent.

Step 3: Next, log in/register on the MyGov portal using the details such as mobile number or email ID.

Step 4: Now, take the online MCQ quizzes related to the category, then finish the form, and submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How will students be selected?

Students will be chosen for PPC 2026 via creative writing competitions. This year's themes are: "Make Exams a Celebration," "Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters," "Save the Environment," and "Clean India."

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: What does this programme offer?

Students will not only have the opportunity to engage directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but will also receive a unique PPC kit and a certificate signed by him. This writing competition is a wonderful approach to stimulate students' creativity and critical thinking, ensuring that those who interact with PM Modi are the country's most informed and motivated youth.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha acts as a nationwide platform for students, teachers, and parents to communicate directly with the Prime Minister about exam-related issues and solutions.