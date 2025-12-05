BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025 | btsc.bihar.gov.in

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has begun the registration process for the Work Inspector recruitment 2025, which is advertised under No. 25/2025. The Public Health Engineering Department, Bihar, Patna, had already postponed the application procedure due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the most recent announcement, the online applications have been extended from December 5, 2025, to January 5, 2026. All other terms from the original advertisement remain unchanged.

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 1.114 Work Inspector posts. Out of which, 444 vacancies are for Unreserved candidates, along with 198 posts for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 13 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants. Additionally, 303 positions are reserved for the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), while the Backward Class (BC) category has 87 posts. There are 70 vacancies specifically allocated for Backward Class (Women), and 23 posts have been set aside for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Note: Following reinstatement, those chosen will get wage benefits under Level-2, in accordance with state government guidelines.

Read the official notice here

Direct link to apply

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Candidates applying for the post must have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) or an equivalent qualification from any recognised board in India. They are also required to hold a valid Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in one of the following trades: Draughtsman Civil, Surveyor, or Plumber, obtained from an approved ITI.

b. Nationality: Applicants must be citizens of India. However, only natives of Bihar will be eligible for reservation benefits under state policies. Candidates belonging to other states can still apply, but they will be treated strictly under the Unreserved category, regardless of their caste or community.

c. Age limit: The age limit, calculated as of 1 August 2025, varies by category: Unreserved male candidates must be within 37 years, while unreserved females, as well as candidates from the Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC), can be up to 40 years old. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years. Additionally, eligible contractual government employees may receive up to 5 years of relaxation, as per the state government’s guidelines.

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Application fees

To submit the application online, applicants must pay the prescribed examination fee of ₹100.