 BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Again; Check Vacancy Details And Other Details Here
The online application window for 2025 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) positions has been reopened by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The written examination will be administered in several phases beginning in January 2026. The last date to fill out the form again is December 12, 2025.

Updated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 | bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive announces a total of 935 vacancies, divided across multiple categories. Of these, 374 posts are unreserved, while 93 are allocated to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The Scheduled Caste (SC) category has 150 positions, and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category has 10. Further, 168 vacancies are designated for Economically Backward Classes (EBC), 112 for Backward Classes (BC), and 28 posts are reserved exclusively for Backward Classes–Women (BC-W).

Note: Under the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 pay scale, selected candidates will receive a Level-5 salary, starting at ₹29,200 per month, with future revisions applicable based on state pay commission updates.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, finish the online application form with personal and academic details, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 3: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The necessary documents required for this recruitment are a recent passport-size photograph, a scanned signature, educational certificates (Class 10, Class 12, and graduation), a category certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (for PwD candidates), and a domicile certificate (if required under category norms).

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 requires candidates to hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, ensuring they possess the foundational academic qualifications needed for the role. The age limit begins at a minimum of 21 years, with the maximum age capped at 37 years for UR male candidates, while category-based relaxations apply as per government norms.

