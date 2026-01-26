Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval | Representational Image

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the managements of five private schools in the Panvel region for allegedly operating without mandatory government approvals, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a block education officer, the case was registered under Section 318(4)(cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Several schools had been operating without obtaining statutory recognition and without informing parents about the lack of a UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) number, the official said.

According to the FIR, S.G.T. International School at Karanja, Vedic International School and Ved Panik School at Karanjade, Buchishta International School (Primary) at Wagholi and Shree Budhashta International School were operating without approvals.

No arrests have been made so far, and action will be taken after verification of school records, approval certificates and correspondence with education authorities, he said.

