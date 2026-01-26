 Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against five private schools in Panvel for operating without mandatory government approvals, based on a complaint by a block education officer. The schools allegedly lacked statutory recognition and failed to inform parents about missing UDISE numbers. No arrests yet; action will follow verification of records and approvals.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval | Representational Image

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the managements of five private schools in the Panvel region for allegedly operating without mandatory government approvals, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a block education officer, the case was registered under Section 318(4)(cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Several schools had been operating without obtaining statutory recognition and without informing parents about the lack of a UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) number, the official said.

India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails...
According to the FIR, S.G.T. International School at Karanja, Vedic International School and Ved Panik School at Karanjade, Buchishta International School (Primary) at Wagholi and Shree Budhashta International School were operating without approvals.

No arrests have been made so far, and action will be taken after verification of school records, approval certificates and correspondence with education authorities, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

