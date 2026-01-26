 India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails India's Knowledge Legacy
India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails India's Knowledge Legacy

The Department of School Education and Literacy’s Republic Day tableau showcased India’s education journey from ancient wisdom to future-ready learning under NEP 2020. Featuring Aryabhata, VR learning, PM SHRI Schools and skill education, it highlighted school education as the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Updated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
India's 77th Republic Day: Department Of School Education & Literacy Tableau At R-Day Parade Hails India's Knowledge Legacy

New Delhi: The Republic Day tableau of the Department of School Education and Literacy showcased India's timeless knowledge legacy and its dynamic evolution under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, portraying school education as a key driver towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The narrative spanned from ancient wisdom to future-ready learning, unified under the arch of a PM SHRI School.

At the front end of the float, an idol of Aryabhata watched over smiling children holding 'Shunya' (zero) and a globe, symbolising India's enduring contribution to global knowledge and the passing of this legacy to future generations.

Wings behind the children represented NEP 2020, enabling confidence, opportunity, and global readiness rooted in "Aatmanirbharta".

Children using VR headsets depicted "ancient roots, digital wings," while 'Jaadui Pitara' highlighted joyful, play-based, mother-tongue foundational learning through indigenous toys and multilingual materials.

The tableau depicted the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India - (PM SHRI) School gate with children planting saplings, symbolising inclusion, environmental consciousness, and the ethos of Mission LiFE. A student engaged with tools highlighted the importance of skill education from an early stage.

The central section depicted the holistic integration of martial arts, performing arts, and sports into education. A robotic hand symbolised the seamless blend of tradition and technology -- from 'takhti' to tablet -- guided by values.

The tableau culminated at the Viksit Bharat 2047 tower, showcasing smart classrooms, tinkering labs, and innovation hubs.

Icons of books, gears, and circuits represented PM SHRI Schools as embodiments of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, transforming every child -- across regions, genders, and abilities -- into skilled, value-driven citizens.

The NEP 2020 is presented as the rocket accelerating India's school education reforms towards a developed nation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

