 'Yeh Rahul Gandhi Ko Kahan Bitha Diya': Lookalike Statue Of Congress Leader On J&K Tableau During Republic Day 2026 Parade? Here's What Netizens Said
'Yeh Rahul Gandhi Ko Kahan Bitha Diya': Lookalike Statue Of Congress Leader On J&K Tableau During Republic Day 2026 Parade? Here's What Netizens Said

Jammu and Kashmir’s Republic Day 2026 tableau on Kartavya Path showcased the region’s rich culture and handicrafts. However, social media users fixated on a bearded figure in blue robes holding a veena, drawing comparisons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video sparked memes and humorous reactions, with many asking why he appeared on the J&K float.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Netizens draw Rahul Gandhi comparisons after spotting a bearded figure on the J&K Republic Day 2026 tableau | X/@DDNewslive

Jammu and Kashmir’s Republic Day 2026 tableau, meant to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, unexpectedly sparked a social media frenzy. Netizens fixated on a bearded figure in blue robes holding a veena, drawing uncanny comparisons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and jokingly asking why he appeared on the J&K float during the national parade.

Prepared under the theme 'Handicrafts and Folk Dances of J&K,' the tableau aimed to highlight the region’s artisan economy and cultural diversity as part of the national unity celebrations.

Bearded Figure Draws Unexpected Attention

While the tableau was widely appreciated for its artistic detailing, a particular figure caught the attention of social media users. The image showed a bearded man dressed in blue robes, holding a veena, styled as a traditional Jammu and Kashmir cultural icon.

Soon after videos from the parade surfaced online, netizens began drawing comparisons between the figure and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

‘Why Is Rahul Gandhi on the J&K Tableau?’

Several users questioned the resemblance, with some jokingly asking why Rahul Gandhi appeared on the Jammu and Kashmir tableau. One user shared the image on social media with the caption, “Yeh Rahul Gandhi ko kahan bitha diya,” which saw a wave of similar reactions, memes and humorous comments.

The comparisons quickly went viral, shifting online focus from the tableau’s cultural theme to the perceived likeness.

The float was flagged off on January 14, 2026, by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in Jammu, underscoring the Union Territory’s heritage, folk traditions and craftsmanship.

