IAF Officer & Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashok Chakra During Republic Day 2026 Celebrations At Kartavya Path; VIDEO

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Ashok Chakra on Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla during the Republic Day 2026 celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

After unfurling the national flag, President Murmu conferred the medal on the IAF officer. For the unversed, Group Captain Shukla created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The Ashok Chakra is the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu awards Ashok Chakra to IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.
#RepublicDay



The IAF officer is also the second Indian to travel to space after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma. On July 15, the IAF officer and three other members of Axiom Mission-4 returned to Earth after spending 18 days at the ISS. The other three members of the mission were Peggy Whitson (USA), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). The crew also witnessed over 300 sunrises and sunsets from the orbital laboratory.

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day. India showcased its rich cultural heritage and military might during the parade.

Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals as Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade along Kartavya Path.

President Murmu unfurled the Tricolour at Kartavya Path after her arrival in a ceremonial buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard (Rashtrapati ke Angrakshak), for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

She was accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, who are the chief guests at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

President Murmu had on Sunday approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).