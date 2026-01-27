CBSE Admit Card 2026 For Class 10, 12 To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in; Check Steps, Important Details & Exam Schedule

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: The official website will shortly released the CBSE admit card 2026 for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Although the portal has been opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CBSE admit card 2026 has not yet been distributed. While regular students will receive their CBSE 2026 admit card from their respective school, private students can acquire their online admit card from the official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card
The CBSE class 10th and 12th test hall ticket 2026 will soon be available on the official website. The procedures listed below can be used by private candidates to download their CBSE 2026 admission card:
Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.
Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Admit Card for Private Candidates 2026" link.
Step 3: Choose your desired search option: Candidate Name, Application Number, or Previous Roll Number and Year.
Step 4: After accurately entering the necessary information, click the "Proceed" button.
Step 5: The screen will show the CBSE 2026 hall pass.
Step 6: Download and save the 2026 CBSE admission card PDF.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket
Students can check the following details on the CBSE 2026 admit card:
Name of the student
Roll number
Date of birth (for Class 10 students only)
Name of the examination
Name and address of the examination centre
School number
Centre number
Student’s photograph
Subjects appearing for along with subject codes
CBSE exam dates
Admit card ID
Important instructions
CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Revised Schedule
The revised schedule for the Class 10 date sheet is as follows:
Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026: Home Science
Friday, 20 Feb 2026: Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi-Skill (Foundation Course), Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
Saturday, 21 Feb 2026: English Communicative, English Language & Literature
Monday, 23 Feb 2026: Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)
Tuesday, 24 Feb 2026: Elements of Business, Urdu Course B
Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026: Science
Thursday, 26 Feb 2026: Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
Friday, 27 Feb 2026: Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Saturday, 28 Feb 2026: Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
Monday, 02 Mar 2026: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
Thursday, 05 Mar 2026: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
Friday, 06 Mar 2026: Painting
Saturday, 07 Mar 2026: Social Science
Monday, 09 Mar 2026: Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Hindustani Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Thai
Tuesday, 10 Mar 2026: French, Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy
Click here to check the revised class 10 board exam datesheet
CBSE Revised Class 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026: Revised exam timetable
February 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English/Hindi)
February 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Physical Education
February 19, 2026 (Thursday): Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
February 20, 2026 (Friday): Physics
February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Automotive; Fashion Studies
February 23, 2026 (Monday): Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking and Innovation
February 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Accountancy
February 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Beauty & Wellness; Typography & Computer Application
February 26, 2026 (Thursday): Geography
February 27, 2026 (Friday): Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
February 28, 2026 (Saturday): Chemistry
March 2, 2026 (Monday): Urdu Elective/Core; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
March 5, 2026 (Thursday): Psychology
March 6, 2026 (Friday): Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
March 7, 2026 (Saturday): Yoga; Electronics & Hardware
March 9, 2026 (Monday): Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
March 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
March 11, 2026 (Wednesday): Hindustani Music (Melodic/ Percussion Instruments); Health Care; Design
March 12, 2026 (Thursday): English Elective / English Core
March 13, 2026 (Friday): Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
March 14, 2026 (Saturday): Home Science
March 16, 2026 (Monday): Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
March 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Hindustani Music Vocal
March 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Economics
March 19, 2026 (Thursday): Physical Activity Trainer
March 20, 2026 (Friday): Marketing
March 23, 2026 (Monday): Political Science
March 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Retail; Artificial Intelligence
March 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
March 27, 2026 (Friday): Biology
March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Business Studies; Business Administration
March 30, 2026 (Monday): History
April 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
April 2, 2026 (Thursday): National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
April 4, 2026 (Saturday): Sociology
April 6, 2026 (Monday): Knowledge Traditions & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
April 7, 2026 (Tuesday): Web Application
April 8, 2026 (Wednesday): Sanskrit Core; French; Taxation
April 9, 2026 (Thursday): Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science
April 10, 2026 (Friday): Legal Studies