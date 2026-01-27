CBSE Admit Card 2026 For Class 10, 12 To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in; Check Steps, Important Details & Exam Schedule

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: The official website will shortly released the CBSE admit card 2026 for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Although the portal has been opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CBSE admit card 2026 has not yet been distributed. While regular students will receive their CBSE 2026 admit card from their respective school, private students can acquire their online admit card from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The CBSE class 10th and 12th test hall ticket 2026 will soon be available on the official website. The procedures listed below can be used by private candidates to download their CBSE 2026 admission card:

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Admit Card for Private Candidates 2026" link.

Step 3: Choose your desired search option: Candidate Name, Application Number, or Previous Roll Number and Year.

Step 4: After accurately entering the necessary information, click the "Proceed" button.

Step 5: The screen will show the CBSE 2026 hall pass.

Step 6: Download and save the 2026 CBSE admission card PDF.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Students can check the following details on the CBSE 2026 admit card:

Name of the student

Roll number

Date of birth (for Class 10 students only)

Name of the examination

Name and address of the examination centre

School number

Centre number

Student’s photograph

Subjects appearing for along with subject codes

CBSE exam dates

Admit card ID

Important instructions

CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Revised Schedule

The revised schedule for the Class 10 date sheet is as follows:

Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026: Home Science

Friday, 20 Feb 2026: Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi-Skill (Foundation Course), Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science

Saturday, 21 Feb 2026: English Communicative, English Language & Literature

Monday, 23 Feb 2026: Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)

Tuesday, 24 Feb 2026: Elements of Business, Urdu Course B

Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026: Science

Thursday, 26 Feb 2026: Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation

Friday, 27 Feb 2026: Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Saturday, 28 Feb 2026: Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa

Monday, 02 Mar 2026: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

Thursday, 05 Mar 2026: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

Friday, 06 Mar 2026: Painting

Saturday, 07 Mar 2026: Social Science

Monday, 09 Mar 2026: Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Hindustani Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Thai

Tuesday, 10 Mar 2026: French, Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy

Click here to check the revised class 10 board exam datesheet

CBSE Revised Class 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026: Revised exam timetable

February 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English/Hindi)

February 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Physical Education

February 19, 2026 (Thursday): Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

February 20, 2026 (Friday): Physics

February 21, 2026 (Saturday): Automotive; Fashion Studies

February 23, 2026 (Monday): Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking and Innovation

February 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Accountancy

February 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Beauty & Wellness; Typography & Computer Application

February 26, 2026 (Thursday): Geography

February 27, 2026 (Friday): Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

February 28, 2026 (Saturday): Chemistry

March 2, 2026 (Monday): Urdu Elective/Core; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

March 5, 2026 (Thursday): Psychology

March 6, 2026 (Friday): Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

March 7, 2026 (Saturday): Yoga; Electronics & Hardware

March 9, 2026 (Monday): Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

March 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

March 11, 2026 (Wednesday): Hindustani Music (Melodic/ Percussion Instruments); Health Care; Design

March 12, 2026 (Thursday): English Elective / English Core

March 13, 2026 (Friday): Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

March 14, 2026 (Saturday): Home Science

March 16, 2026 (Monday): Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

March 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Hindustani Music Vocal

March 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Economics

March 19, 2026 (Thursday): Physical Activity Trainer

March 20, 2026 (Friday): Marketing

March 23, 2026 (Monday): Political Science

March 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Retail; Artificial Intelligence

March 25, 2026 (Wednesday): Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

March 27, 2026 (Friday): Biology

March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Business Studies; Business Administration

March 30, 2026 (Monday): History

April 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

April 2, 2026 (Thursday): National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

April 4, 2026 (Saturday): Sociology

April 6, 2026 (Monday): Knowledge Traditions & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

April 7, 2026 (Tuesday): Web Application

April 8, 2026 (Wednesday): Sanskrit Core; French; Taxation

April 9, 2026 (Thursday): Multimedia; Textile Design; Data Science

April 10, 2026 (Friday): Legal Studies

Direct link to check official exam schedule