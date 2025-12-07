UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens Soon; Check Details Here

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025 | upprpb.in

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has allowed applicants who have completed their online forms before December 1, 2025 and were unable to complete Point 15 - Declaration's sub-points 2 and 5 under "Additional Details," to update these fields.

उत्तर प्रदेश शासन के शासनादेश संख्या- 60/2025/1780/पन्चानबे 2025-08 प्रकीर्ण/2012 दिनांक 03-11-2025 द्वारा होमगार्डस स्वयंसेवकों के एनरोलमेंट-2025 हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र दिनांक 18-11-2025 से आमंत्रित किये गये है। कतिपय अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र के बिन्दुः 15 - घोषणा के… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) December 6, 2025

The correction window will be accessible to all the candidates after the application deadline. The deadline to apply for UP Home Guard openings is December 17, 2025. A detailed notification will be issued in due time.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 41,424 positions throughout the state. The recruitment is open to both male and female candidates who match the eligibility requirements, representing a significant step toward more inclusive involvement in state security services.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to submit the application form?

Aspirants can follow the processes listed below to submit an application for the UP Home Guard recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in.

Step 2: Next, read the official notification carefully.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Apply Online” link and then finish the application form.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the completed application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Aspirants interested in joining the Home Guard must be between the ages of 18 and 30 as of July 1, 2025, with age relaxations granted in accordance with government regulations.

b. Educational eligibility requires candidates to have completed Class 10; however, Class 12 qualifications are also acceptable. Only those who match both requirements will advance to the next stages of recruiting.