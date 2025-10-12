After Uproar, Women Journalists Invited To Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Second Press Conference In Delhi

Following widespread criticism over gender discrimination, Afghanistan's visiting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi organised a second press conference on Sunday in Delhi, this time including women journalists.

The controversy erupted after Muttaqi's initial media briefing on Friday evening, held a day after he arrived in New Delhi for a week-long visit, where women journalists were reportedly barred from attending. The exclusion triggered strong condemnation from media organisations and political leaders across the spectrum.

The Editors Guild of India and Indian Women Press Corps jointly denounced the discriminatory practice, arguing that diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention cannot justify gender-based exclusion on Indian territory. The Guild stated that while diplomatic premises enjoy certain protections, such privileges don't legitimise blatant gender discrimination in media access.

Indian Governement clarified on Saturday that it played no role in organising Friday's press conference. However, the Editors Guild expressed concern that such discrimination was allowed to proceed unchallenged, regardless of MEA's involvement. The IWPC called upon the Indian government to address this issue with the Afghan Embassy to prevent future gender-based exclusions.

Opposition leaders strongly criticised the central government's handling of the situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "too weak to stand up" for women, stating that allowing such exclusion undermines claims about women's empowerment. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned how such an insult to accomplished Indian women was permitted, while TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the government's inaction shameful, saying it dishonored all Indian women.