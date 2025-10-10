 'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press Conference
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press Conference

'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press Conference

During the press conference, Muttaqi expressed his appreciation for the invitation and the warm hospitality extended by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who arrived in India on a two-day official visit, addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, the second day of his visit.

During the press conference, Muttaqi expressed his appreciation for the invitation and the warm hospitality extended by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government.

However, his press conference has sparked controversy in India after women journalists were barred from attending the event.

Several Indian journalists have voiced their protest against the denial of entry to women journalists.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani
Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji Park? Watch Video
Did Rohit Sharma Really Smash A Ball On His Own Lamborghini Car During Practice Session At Shivaji Park? Watch Video
Meta Introduces Hindi AI Translation For Instagram And Facebook Reels: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide On How It Works
Meta Introduces Hindi AI Translation For Instagram And Facebook Reels: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide On How It Works

Senior journalist Geeta Mohan, taking to X, wrote, “Women journalists were not invited to the press conference of Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Unacceptable.”

Read Also
Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Begins First-Ever Taliban-Era Visit To India After UN Travel Ban...
article-image

Rajan Pandit, senior journalist at The Times of India, also called out gender discrimination at the event, posting, “No women journalists were allowed at the press conference by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today in New Delhi,” along with the hashtag #GenderDiscrimination.

The Taliban, which is infamous for suppressing women’s rights in Afghanistan, has imposed severe restrictions on women, barring them from education, employment, and other public spaces.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance

Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance

VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

CCTV Footage Shows Father Kidnapping 1.5-Year-Old Girl From Outside Home In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

CCTV Footage Shows Father Kidnapping 1.5-Year-Old Girl From Outside Home In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press...

'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press...