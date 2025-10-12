On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over Alleged Misbehaviour

A disturbing incident unfolded at JLN Hospital in Ajmer on Friday morning when a female intern doctor repeatedly slapped and kicked an elderly patient. The assault, captured on CCTV cameras at 11:09 am, came to light on Saturday and has sparked outrage among social media users.

The confrontation began when the elderly man's shoulder accidentally brushed against the intern doctor as he was exiting the eye OPD. CCTV footage suggests the contact was unintentional, occurring due to quick movement in the corridor. Despite the minor nature of the incident, the intern doctor began attacking the elderly man near the OPD gate, then dragged him by his shirt into the hall while continuing the assault.

Security guards and hospital staff attempted to intervene, and the elderly man apologized multiple times, but the doctor continued her attack. Bystanders and other patients also tried unsuccessfully to stop the violence.

Following the incident, hospital superintendent Dr Arvind Khare and deputy superintendent Dr Amit Yadav reviewed CCTV footage. The Chief Minister's office has requested a report, and two investigation committees have been formed. However, controversially, investigators have not recorded the elderly victim's statement.

The intern doctors' association has filed a complaint claiming the elderly man behaved inappropriately and that the intern acted in self-defense. District Collector Lok Bandhu confirmed investigations are underway, with action to be taken according to regulations. Medical college principal Dr Anil Samariya stated disciplinary proceedings have commenced, though neither party has filed an official complaint regarding the assault itself.