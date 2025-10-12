 On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over Alleged Misbehaviour
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over Alleged Misbehaviour

On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over Alleged Misbehaviour

The confrontation began when the elderly man's shoulder accidentally brushed against the intern doctor as he was exiting the eye OPD.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

A disturbing incident unfolded at JLN Hospital in Ajmer on Friday morning when a female intern doctor repeatedly slapped and kicked an elderly patient. The assault, captured on CCTV cameras at 11:09 am, came to light on Saturday and has sparked outrage among social media users.

The confrontation began when the elderly man's shoulder accidentally brushed against the intern doctor as he was exiting the eye OPD. CCTV footage suggests the contact was unintentional, occurring due to quick movement in the corridor. Despite the minor nature of the incident, the intern doctor began attacking the elderly man near the OPD gate, then dragged him by his shirt into the hall while continuing the assault.

Security guards and hospital staff attempted to intervene, and the elderly man apologized multiple times, but the doctor continued her attack. Bystanders and other patients also tried unsuccessfully to stop the violence.

Read Also
Kerala Road Rage: Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted By Youths For 'Not Giving Space For Car' In...
article-image

Following the incident, hospital superintendent Dr Arvind Khare and deputy superintendent Dr Amit Yadav reviewed CCTV footage. The Chief Minister's office has requested a report, and two investigation committees have been formed. However, controversially, investigators have not recorded the elderly victim's statement.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's Durgapur, Assures Support
'It's Not Been Easy': Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional After Winning Best Actor At Filmfare Awards, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Skip Event– VIDEO
'It's Not Been Easy': Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional After Winning Best Actor At Filmfare Awards, Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Skip Event– VIDEO
Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before Planning Your Visit
Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before Planning Your Visit
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In BJP’s Growth

The intern doctors' association has filed a complaint claiming the elderly man behaved inappropriately and that the intern acted in self-defense. District Collector Lok Bandhu confirmed investigations are underway, with action to be taken according to regulations. Medical college principal Dr Anil Samariya stated disciplinary proceedings have commenced, though neither party has filed an official complaint regarding the assault itself.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Speaks To Father Of Medical Student Gang-Raped In West Bengal's...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia On 106th Birth Anniversary, Recalls Her Role In...

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

One Accused In Lucknow Teenage Gangrape Case Shot During Police Encounter; BSP Chief Mayawati Slams...

On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over...

On Camera: Intern Doctor Slaps Elderly Patient Repeatedly For '10 Minutes' At Ajmer Hospital Over...

Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says...

Karnataka Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In South Interior Districts; Says...