Kerala Road Rage: Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted By Youths For 'Not Giving Space For Car' In Azhikode - VIDEO

Azhikode (Kerala): An elderly man was brutally assaulted and verbally abused by youths in a dispute over not giving way to a car, as per reports. Balakrishnan (77), a resident of Mundachali in Azhikkal, Kerala, was the victim of the attack. A shocking video of the assault has gone viral on social media. In the video, two youths can be seen punching, pushing, and slapping the elderly man while hurling abuse at him.

Details Of Attack

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening at around 4 pm in front of his house on Shivaji Road. Balakrishnan said that while he was sitting in his car, two young men approached him, asked something, and struck him on the back of his head. There was no reason for it. He later understood that it was a dispute over not moving his car out of the way. "There was space for another car to pass. I still don't know why they assaulted me," Balakrishnan said.

According to reports, the attackers were aged between 20 and 25 years. Another young man was recording all this on video, which was then circulated on social media, Balakrishnan said.

'No Clue Why He Attacked Me'

The elderly man has reportedly claimed that he does not know the young men nor does he understand why they did this. Half an hour later, they confronted him again at a shop near Azhikkal Boat Bridge, where they attacked and assaulted him once more. A video of the youth threatening Balakrishnan in front of his house is also being circulated. Valappattanam police stated that a case has been registered against one person and an investigation has commenced.