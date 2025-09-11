 Mumbai News: Elderly Man Assaulted For Confronting Youth Taunting Pet Dog In Bandra; Accused Arrested
Elderly man Neil Demento was assaulted by Faim Kazi in Bandra West while confronting him about taunting his dog. Demento suffered injuries and lost two teeth, while bystanders apprehended Kazi, who was handed over to the police.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Elderly Man Assaulted For Confronting Youth Taunting Pet Dog In Bandra; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events an elderly man from Bandra West was assaulted for seeking an explanation regarding the disturbance caused to his dog during their walk. During this assault, two of the old man's teeth were removed, and he sustained injuries. Bystanders at the location apprehended the suspect and delivered him to the authorities. A complaint has been filed against the assailant.

An elderly man, Neil Demento, was assaulted in Bandra West while walking his dog after confronting a young man who was taunting the animal. The assailant, Faim Kazi, attacked Demento with an iron rod, resulting in two broken teeth and injuries. Bystanders intervened, apprehending Kazi and handing him over to the police. Demento received treatment at Bhabha Hospital.

This results in disputes. The argumentative Neil Demento (60) resides on 24th Street in Bandra West. He took his dog for a walk at around 4:30 pm on September 9. At that moment, a young guy came near him and began to taunt the dog. Pimento questioned why he was bothering his dog, according to report by Loksatta.

The individual tormenting the dog held an iron rod in his hand. He struck Demento with the metal pole. During this assault, Demento two teeth were fractured. Noticing this, a bystander walking along the road offered assistance to Pimento. He apprehended the assailant who harmed him and surrendered him to the authorities.

The wounded Demento received care at Bhabha Hospital. The defendant Faim Kazi (20) works as a scrap trader. A complaint has been filed against him at the Bandra police station under Section 118 (1) of the Indian Penal Code.

