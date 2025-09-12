Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Thefts: Delhi Police Bust Racket, Recover 45 Stolen Phones Bound For Nepal; 4 Arrested |

Delhi: Delhi Police arrested four men linked to an inter-state racket dealing in stolen mobile phones, many of which were recently lifted during the visarjan of Mumbai’s most popular Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja. The gang had planned to smuggle 45 high-end handsets to Nepal before police tracked them down, officials told IANS.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Over 100 Mobile Phones Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

The arrests come days after the grand immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja on Anant Chaturdashi, which drew lakhs of devotees to Mumbai’s streets on September 6. Amid the religious fervour, the massive crowds became a convenient target for pickpockets and snatchers. According to Mumbai Police, over 100 mobile phones and several gold chains were reported stolen that day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

So far, local police have registered more than 100 complaints of theft and chain-snatching during the procession. Recovery efforts have yielded only four phones and two gold chains from Mumbai’s end, though arrests are ongoing. Authorities confirmed that 12 individuals were detained and four arrested specifically for chain-snatching cases.

The accused reportedly operated in different pockets along the lengthy procession route, blending with the throng of devotees before striking. With lakhs gathered to catch a glimpse of the idol, the chaos offered cover for coordinated thefts. Every year, the Lalbaugcha Raja procession attracts some of the biggest crowds in Mumbai, making it both a spiritual and security challenge.

AI Cameras Used To Track Crowd

This year, in anticipation of the turnout, the Lalbaug Mandal had installed nearly 260 AI-powered cameras around the pandal and procession routes. The system helped estimate footfall, monitor security threats, and even identify suspects. Police sources said the technology also flagged the presence of nearly 50 known criminals mingling with the crowd, apart from recording the entry of close to 27,000 Maratha agitators in the Lalbaug area during the festival period.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to official data, nearly 25 lakh devotees visited Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan this Ganeshotsav. Despite heightened vigilance, criminals from multiple states managed to infiltrate the crowds. The Kalachowki police later cracked down on several such gangs, arresting 15 accused, including six from Mehsana in Gujarat and two from Haryana. Seven FIRs were lodged for chain-snatching, with valuables successfully recovered in at least two cases.