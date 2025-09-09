AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mehsana And Haryana Arrested

Devotees gathered in large number to take blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

This year, to manage the massive crowds flocking for Lalbaugcha Raja’s darshan, the Lalbaug Mandal installed nearly 260 AI-powered cameras around the pandal and procession routes. According to police sources, the cameras proved crucial in estimating footfall, identifying suspects, and enhancing overall security.

25 Lakh Devotees, 50 Known Criminals Traced

Data revealed that around 25 lakh devotees visited Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav. The AI system also helped trace 50 known criminals and flagged the presence of nearly 27,000 Maratha agitators in the Lalbaug area during the festivities.

Spike in Theft Cases During Immersion

The immersion procession witnessed a surge in theft cases. Police confirmed 50 mobile phone thefts and seven chain-snatching incidents during the crowded visarjan. The Kalachowki police arrested 15 accused, including six members of a gang from Mehsana, Gujarat, and two from Haryana, who had been actively targeting devotees.

Mobile Theft and Chain-Snatching FIRs

In mobile theft cases, 10 FIRs were registered, three people arrested, and four stolen phones recovered. For chain-snatching, seven FIRs were lodged, 15 accused arrested in six cases, and stolen valuables were recovered in at least two of them.

Festival Season Petty Crimes on the Rise

On Anant Chaturdashi, lakhs of devotees thronged the city for Ganesh idol immersions. Pickpockets—infamously known as “festival thieves”—took advantage of the crowd to steal mobile phones. Police estimate that around 100 mobile phones may have been stolen across the city.

Complaints Flood Police Stations

Citizens rushed to Kalachowki and D.B. Marg police stations to file complaints. By Monday morning, police had registered 20 theft cases and logged over 150 missing phone complaints. Officials confirmed the number is expected to rise as more devotees report missing devices.

Earlier Processions Also Targeted

Festival seasons often see a surge in petty crimes. During the Ganesh Chaturthi arrival procession earlier this month, at least 64 phones were stolen, and 20 FIRs were registered at Bhoiwada and Kalachowki police stations.

Thieves Nabbed Red-Handed

Despite the large-scale thefts, police managed to arrest eight pickpockets red-handed in the immersion crowds. In addition, six chain-snatchers were nabbed during the visarjan processions, Kalachowki police confirmed.

Railway Stations Also Hit

Thefts were not limited to immersion spots alone. Railway police, who had deployed extra security during the visarjan rush, reported multiple mobile thefts at stations. Five stolen mobile phones were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. At Chinchpokli railway station, one thief was caught red-handed while attempting to snatch a phone.

Police Appeal for Vigilance

Police have urged citizens to remain alert in crowded public gatherings and to immediately report thefts so that swift action can be taken.