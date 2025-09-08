 Ganeshotsav 2025: PCMC Collects 256 Tonnes of Nirmalya in Pimpri-Chinchwad; To Be Converted Into Compost
Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh and the guidance of Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, a well-coordinated system of Nirmalya collection was implemented through the city’s eight zonal offices

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Nirmalya collection initiative during the Ganesh festival has received an overwhelming response from citizens. Between August 27 and September 7, 2025, a total of 256.17 tonnes of floral offerings (Nirmalya) were collected across the city. The drive significantly reduced the dumping of Nirmalya in rivers, streams, and lakes, thereby helping to control water pollution.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh and the guidance of Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, a well-coordinated system of Nirmalya collection was implemented through the city’s eight zonal offices. Active participation from Ganesh mandals, NGOs, and residents ensured the success of the campaign. The collected offerings will now be reused in an environment-friendly manner for compost production.

Zone-wise Nirmalya Collection (August 27 – September 7, 2025):

- Zone A – 25.60 tonnes

- Zone B – 61.09 tonnes

- Zone C – 33.65 tonnes

- Zone D – 31.14 tonnes

- Zone E – 32.16 tonnes

- Zone F – 22.15 tonnes

- Zone G – 30.06 tonnes

- Zone H – 20.30 tonnes

   Total – 256.17 tonnes

Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “The collective efforts of citizens, Ganesh mandals, and NGOs in supporting the Nirmalya collection drive reflect remarkable awareness towards celebrating an eco-friendly festival. The active participation of Pimpri Chinchwad residents has once again underscored their commitment to environmental conservation.”

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “The Nirmalya collected will now be processed for compost production. Such initiatives not only maintain cleanliness but also strengthen PCMC’s efforts to build a greener and more sustainable city.”

