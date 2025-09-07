 ‘Violation Of Trust’: 600 Professionals Wait Months For TCS Joining Amid Rising Employee Distress In India
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘Violation Of Trust’: 600 Professionals Wait Months For TCS Joining Amid Rising Employee Distress In India

‘Violation Of Trust’: 600 Professionals Wait Months For TCS Joining Amid Rising Employee Distress In India

According to information provided by NITES, over 600 lateral hires were made by TCS in India, but their joining date was indefinitely delayed. Many of these people quit stable jobs or relocated for the TCS job, expecting to join soon. However, they are now facing financial and emotional struggles as they do not have an income yet

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Pune: 600 professionals hired by IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are experiencing indefinite delays in their joining. A complaint was filed regarding this with the Union Labour and Employment Ministry by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). Accordingly, Under Secretary Anita Bisht of the Industrial Relations Division of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has written a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Labour of the Maharashtra State Government to take action.

According to information provided by NITES, over 600 lateral hires were made by TCS in India, but their joining date was indefinitely delayed. Many of these people quit stable jobs or relocated for the TCS job, expecting to join soon. However, they are now facing financial and emotional struggles as they do not have an income yet.

A complaint was filed by NITES with the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment on 22nd July, which has been acknowledged. The Union Ministry has forwarded the complaint to the Maharashtra Government for action, as it falls under their purview, due to the majority of cases being from Maharashtra.

The complaint filed by NITES says that the professionals are not confined to one location but spread across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. Everyone involved has between two and 18 years of experience and were contributing members of their previous organisations. No official communication, revised schedule, or assurance has been provided since their onboarding. The distressed employees are struggling with household responsibilities, EMIs, rent, and basic livelihood needs.

FPJ Shorts
Opposition MPs To Hold Mock Poll Ahead Of Vice Presidential Election, Kharge To Host Dinner On September 8
Opposition MPs To Hold Mock Poll Ahead Of Vice Presidential Election, Kharge To Host Dinner On September 8
The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film
The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film
Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His Mumbai Home Amid Dating Rumours – PHOTOS
Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Twin In White As They Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Families At His Mumbai Home Amid Dating Rumours – PHOTOS
Iconic! Aryna Sabalenka Jokingly Fans Herself With $5 Million Cheque After Winning US Open 2025; Video
Iconic! Aryna Sabalenka Jokingly Fans Herself With $5 Million Cheque After Winning US Open 2025; Video
Read Also
Pune: Female News Reporter Molested, Male Reporter Manhandled By Dhol Tasha Pathak Members In Ganesh...
article-image

NITES said that many of the complaints they received were also from the TCS office operating in Pune's IT hub, Hinjawadi.

President of NITES, Harpreet Singh Saluja, told The Free Press Journal, "It is ironic that the government acted quickly to pass laws that help companies, like extending working hours, but is very slow in addressing employees' problems. We demand that the Maharashtra Government act with the same urgency for employees as it did with employers. This delay is a serious violation of trust and livelihood rights. We will continue to support the employees until the matter is solved."

TCS did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Violation Of Trust’: 600 Professionals Wait Months For TCS Joining Amid Rising Employee...

‘Violation Of Trust’: 600 Professionals Wait Months For TCS Joining Amid Rising Employee...

Nashik: 24-Year-Old Drowns Immersing Ganesh Idol Amid Absence Of Lifeguards

Nashik: 24-Year-Old Drowns Immersing Ganesh Idol Amid Absence Of Lifeguards

Nashik ZP CEO Conducts Workshop Under CM’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Mission

Nashik ZP CEO Conducts Workshop Under CM’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Mission

Nashik: As Civic Bodies Pass The Buck, Igatpuri Police Fill Potholes On Ganesh Visarjan Route

Nashik: As Civic Bodies Pass The Buck, Igatpuri Police Fill Potholes On Ganesh Visarjan Route

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan