Thailand’s Royal Monk Jaysaro Launches Dhamma Yatra In Rural Buldhana | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A monk from Thailand’s royal family, Bhadant Ajahn Jayasaro, along with other monks from Thailand, initiated a special Mangalmaya Samvad Dhamma Yatra in the rural areas of Buldhana district.

Bhadant Jaysaaro arrived at Dhammasara Shantibhumi at Takli Waghjal on December 27 afternoon. He visited Korhala Bazar on December 28. Volunteers of the Dhamma Kranti Group, Rajendra Sonone, Vijay Ujagar, Adv. Pukraj Suradkar, Shravan Ingale, Swapnil Suradkar, Sachin Ujagar, Deepak More, Sachin Birhade, Karan Hiwale, Gaurav Kharate, and others welcomed the monks by offering flowers.

Delivering a discourse, Jaysaaro said that Buddhist monks should discard all materialistic facilities and focus on meditation to attain Nirvana. He said monks should train other monks and laypersons to become spiritually stronger and guide them on the path of Dhamma.

Jaysaaro will visit various rural places in Buldhana district and the surrounding areas. He will stay at Dhammasara Shantibhumi throughout the yatra.

Volunteers of the Dhammakranti Group and Dhammasara Shantibhumi have appealed to people to visit Dhammasara Shantibhumi and listen to the discourses delivered by the monks.