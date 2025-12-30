Externed Criminals Roam Free In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Follow-Up Lapses Let Notorious Offenders Operate In Pune District

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pune: As 2025 comes to an end, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s crime data is out in the open for everyone to see. While the police claim they are doing everything in their power to prevent criminal activities -- including officially restricting known offenders from entering the area -- the ground reality raises questions. In India, this restriction process is known as externment, and Pimpri-Chinchwad police carry it out regularly, issuing hundreds of orders every year.

However, a concerning trend has emerged recently. Despite being officially externed, many of these offenders are freely returning to the city and, in some cases, are even involved in fresh criminal activities. This lapse in monitoring and follow-up has sparked criticism over the effectiveness of the system meant to keep repeat offenders out.

According to officials, from the start of this year to the end of November, a total of 342 criminals were externed from the Pune District limits by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Externment terms span from three months to two years. Repeat offenders, gangs, dangerous criminals involved in organised crimes, or accused charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999 are generally externed by the police department to control crime in the area.

What Is Externment?

Externment is a preventive legal action used by police in India to control crime and maintain public order by removing habitual or dangerous offenders from a particular jurisdiction for a fixed period. It is most commonly used in states like Maharashtra under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951. The goal is not to punish but to prevent future crimes. According to police, externment disrupts a known offender’s network and his access to victims. It hinders their influence in their usual area of operation.

Externment is typically applied to individuals with repeated criminal records, such as theft, assault, extortion, drug trafficking, or gang activities, where regular arrests or warnings have failed to deter them.

“These criminals are arrested by police more than once; however, they get out on bail eventually and continue committing crimes. By legally prohibiting them from entering specific districts or regions, we aim to reduce crime opportunities and protect local residents,” said a senior police official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Externment Process:

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, generally, police first gather evidence of repeated offences or behaviour that threatens public safety. A formal notice is then issued to the individual, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them. After reviewing their response, the competent authority, which is usually the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner or Pune District Magistrate, can pass an externment order.

Many times, zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police or Police Station in-charges recommend externment, and their orders are either approved or disapproved. This order specifies the areas the person is banned from entering and the duration. Violating the order is a criminal offence and can lead to arrest; however, criminals can also challenge the order in court.

Recent Cases Spark Concerns:

Everyone was shocked on Sunday when reports about a man raping his own mother-in-law surfaced in Alandi. The accused was actually not even supposed to be in the area when the crime happened, as police had externed him for two years starting April 2024. In April 2024, along with a few others, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey had ordered the externment of the exact individual who is accused in the rape case due to his history of theft and violent cases.

The police constable who was in charge of his tracking was immediately suspended for his lapses in his duty in this case. On average, at least five cases are reported per month where externed criminals are seen in the restricted area; many times, they often commit a crime as well.

Along with that, also recently separate incidents involving notorious externed criminals have come to light. At Alandi Police Station, officers seized a pistol from an externed criminal, Ketan Prakash Shinde, earlier this week. In two other cases, police from Chikhali and Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Stations recovered pistols and live cartridges from Rohit Prakash Hire and Dinesh Gorakh Mane. Meanwhile, in Kalewadi and Sangvi, externed goons Swapnil Sanjay Yedte of Thergaon and Akshay Dashrath Shinde of Pimple Gurav were apprehended last week while carrying koytas.

Along with this, reports and murmurs have surfaced in the city ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, which are scheduled to take place in a fortnight. Allegations have emerged claiming that notorious criminals are being seen in the campaign activities of aspiring corporators -- including some offenders who have been externed. However, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have denied these allegations and stated that they are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Police Efforts to Retain Control

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police implement an ‘Externed Criminal Adoption Scheme’ (Tadipar Aropic Dattak Yojana). Under this, externed criminals from a particular police station are assigned to specific police constables. The constable's responsibility is to track the location of the externed individual, update information on their current activities, and maintain constant surveillance to ensure they do not commit further crimes or re-enter the prohibited limits.

Police Inspector Suhas Awhad, in charge of the Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said, “Externed criminals are assigned to police constables, and these constables are instructed to keep a watch on them. Many times, officers themselves visit the known locations or permanent residences of the externed accused to ensure they are not present in the city. This is done regularly. We also have an app named ‘Shield’, where the location and daily updates are recorded. Senior police officials take follow-ups based on these reports.”

To keep a watch on externed criminals and to verify their exact location, the police had developed the 'Ex-Tracker' app. Externed criminals were required to record their daily attendance on this tracker via their mobile phones, along with their location. However, criminals were finding loopholes to avoid using the 'Ex-Tracker' by giving various excuses, such as having a basic mobile phone, running out of data, or the phone being damaged.

Police said that due to a shortage of manpower and other ongoing investigations, it became difficult for the police to follow up on these cases, leading to the app being discontinued. Instead, the 'Shield' app has now been launched, through which the police personally visit the homes of the externed criminals to conduct inspections.