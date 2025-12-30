Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket

Ajit Pawar | Sourced

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has given a ticket to gangster Gajanan Marne's wife, Jayashree Marne, from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan-Bhusari Colony) for the January 15 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls.

In Ward No. 10, the four seats are reserved for OBC (General), General (Women), General (Women) and General.

Meanwhile, this has caused a major stir in political circles about how come Ajit Pawar, who is Pune's Guardian Minister and talks about maintaining law and order in the city, could give a nomination for a gangster's wife.

Earlier, murder accused Bandu Andekar, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, also filed his nomination for the upcoming civic polls in Pune amid police security.

Andekar filed the nomination paper as an independent candidate, a day after a special MCOCA court in Pune granted conditional permission to him.

His sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar, who are accused in the same case, also filed their nomination papers as per the court's permission.

Bandu Andekar, with his face covered with a black cloth and hands tied with a rope, was brought to the designated nomination filing centre in the Bhavani Peth area of the city in a police van from the Yerawada central jail. As he was escorted inside the centre, Andekar raised slogans in his own support, “Neki ka kaam, Andekar ka naam!”