 Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket

Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket

Earlier, murder accused Bandu Andekar, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, also filed his nomination for the upcoming civic polls in Pune amid police security

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | Sourced

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has given a ticket to gangster Gajanan Marne's wife, Jayashree Marne, from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan-Bhusari Colony) for the January 15 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls.

In Ward No. 10, the four seats are reserved for OBC (General), General (Women), General (Women) and General.

Meanwhile, this has caused a major stir in political circles about how come Ajit Pawar, who is Pune's Guardian Minister and talks about maintaining law and order in the city, could give a nomination for a gangster's wife.

Read Also
New Year To Bring Much-Needed Respite For Punekars As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, Mumbai-Pune...
article-image

Earlier, murder accused Bandu Andekar, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar, also filed his nomination for the upcoming civic polls in Pune amid police security.

FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen

Andekar filed the nomination paper as an independent candidate, a day after a special MCOCA court in Pune granted conditional permission to him.

His sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar, who are accused in the same case, also filed their nomination papers as per the court's permission.

Read Also
Pune Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde Likely To Team Up With Pawars Against BJP
article-image

Bandu Andekar, with his face covered with a black cloth and hands tied with a rope, was brought to the designated nomination filing centre in the Bhavani Peth area of the city in a police van from the Yerawada central jail. As he was escorted inside the centre, Andekar raised slogans in his own support, “Neki ka kaam, Andekar ka naam!”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: BJP To Go Solo As Shiv Sena–NCP Team Up; MVA Flexes United Front Ahead Of Civic Polls

Nashik: BJP To Go Solo As Shiv Sena–NCP Team Up; MVA Flexes United Front Ahead Of Civic Polls

From Swargate Rape To Ayush Komkar Murder: Crime Cases That Shook Pune In 2025

From Swargate Rape To Ayush Komkar Murder: Crime Cases That Shook Pune In 2025

Nashik: BJP Blocks Dynastic Bids; MLAs Withdraw Children’s Candidatures After CM Devendra...

Nashik: BJP Blocks Dynastic Bids; MLAs Withdraw Children’s Candidatures After CM Devendra...

Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket

Pune: Gangster Gajanan Marne's Wife To Contest PMC Polls On NCP Ticket

Pune Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde Likely To Team Up With Pawars Against BJP

Pune Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde Likely To Team Up With Pawars Against BJP