Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan

Representative Image | File Photo

Pune Police have registered a case against two unidentified members of a dhol-tasha troupe after two intern reporters with Punekar News were harassed during the Ganesh immersion procession near Budhwar Chowk on Saturday evening. The FIR was formally registered on Sunday night around 11:30 pm.

What is the case?

According to the FIR filed at Faraskhana Police Station, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 7:35 pm on September 6 near Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. The 20-year-old complainant, accompanied by a colleague (both students of journalism and mass communication), had gone to cover the immersion procession when a member of the Trital Dhol Tasha Pathak allegedly rolled the iron wheel of a trolley over her foot.

When the reporter confronted him about the act, the accused allegedly pushed her, touched her inappropriately and shoved her back. The complainant stated that she felt humiliated by the act. When her colleague intervened, he too was pushed by the accused, while another member of the troupe hurled abuses and threatened them.

Based on her complaint, the police have booked two unknown accused under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1) (sexual harassment), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police Sub-Inspector Punam Patil is leading the investigation.

Accused yet to be identified

"The identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained. Efforts are underway to verify their details and trace them with the help of available video footage," an official said.

Meanwhile, the incident was brought to the notice of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Sunday. The matter was also discussed with Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and DCP (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale.

The Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting this incident along with other difficulties faced by journalists while covering Ganeshotsav in the city.