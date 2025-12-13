 Pune Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Posters At Book Festival, Surpasses Previous US Mark
"India has now surpassed the US to claim the record for the longest display of posters", said Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangrikar. The record was achieved at a book festival organised at Ferguson College with the display of 1,678 posters featuring tribal words, surpassing the previous record of 1,365 posters set in the US in February 2025, organisers said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
A world record in the category of the "largest display of posters" has been set in Pune. | X @GWR

Pune: A world record in the category of the "largest display of posters" has been set in Pune, an adjudicator of Guinness World Records confirmed on Saturday.

The certificate mentions that the world record for the largest display of posters was achieved by Pune Book Festival, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and RISE Foundation at Pune on December 12.

Organisers said the record is a tribute to tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose life and work are being highlighted through a special pavilion at the festival.

The Pune Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), is being held from December 13 to 21.

"A dedicated Birsa Munda gallery has been set up to honour his contribution to tribal society and India's freedom movement. The Guinness World Record was created as part of this initiative by showcasing posters containing tribal vocabulary," said festival convenor Rajesh Pande.

article-image

Social activist and Padma Shri awardee Girish Prabhune said Birsa Munda's work was multi-dimensional.

He said dying dialects needed to be preserved. Documenting tribal languages in the Devanagari script could help disseminate the knowledge embedded in them, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

