Pune Airport Conducts Comprehensive Fog & Low-Visibility Mock Drill Ahead Of Winter | PHOTOS

Pune Airport Conducts Comprehensive Fog & Low-Visibility Mock Drill Ahead Of Winter

Pune: Pune International Airport conducted a comprehensive mock drill on fog and low-visibility management on Saturday, as part of its winter preparedness initiatives, in close coordination with all key aviation stakeholders.

The objective of the mock drill was to enhance operational effectiveness and improve passenger satisfaction during fog and low-visibility conditions. The exercise focused on ensuring uniform, coordinated and timely handling of flight delays, diversions and cancellations arising from adverse weather conditions, particularly fog-related disruptions affecting flights connecting airports across northern India.

The drill witnessed active participation from airport staff, airlines, the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, the multi-level car parking agency, auto-rickshaw operators, cab service providers and taxi associations, Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs) and airport concessionaires. Emphasis was placed on strengthening inter-agency coordination, real-time dissemination of information, passenger facilitation, crowd and traffic management, and continuity of essential terminal services during fog-induced operational challenges.

Key areas covered during the exercise included dissemination of weather and flight information, passenger communication protocols, management of delayed and diverted flights, deployment of additional manpower, special assistance for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs), availability of food and beverage services, cleanliness, seating arrangements, and strict adherence to DGCA-prescribed passenger care norms.

During the drill, Airport Director Santosh Dhoke urged all stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach to ensure a seamless and comfortable passenger experience. He requested local police authorities to ensure effective crowd and traffic management in and around the airport. He also emphasised that during crisis situations, no exorbitant fares should be charged by nearby hotels, taxi operators or cab aggregators, and that passenger interests must be safeguarded at all times. The local administration and police were requested to take appropriate measures in this regard. Airlines were advised to provide advance and real-time information to passengers in the event of flight delays or cancellations to minimise inconvenience.

The mock drill further tested coordination mechanisms among airport operations, CISF, airlines, and ground handlers to ensure orderly passenger movement, security preparedness, and maintenance of terminal infrastructure and passenger amenities under low-visibility conditions.

Pune Airport remains committed to proactive planning and close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure safe, efficient and passenger-centric operations throughout the fog season.