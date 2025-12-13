Pune Police Arrest Habitual Thieves Behind Multiple Daylight House Burglaries; ₹8.11 Lakh Recovered | Sourced

The Samarth Police have arrested two habitual offenders involved in a series of house break-ins in broad daylight and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery and cash worth Rs 8.11 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, on November 18, 2025, a burglary took place at a residence in Mangalwar Peth. An unknown person broke open the lock of a closed house during the daytime and stole gold and silver ornaments along with cash, collectively valued at Rs 7.29 lakh. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered at Samarth Police Station under Sections 305(1) and 331(1)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on the incident, Samarth Police and the Crime Branch conducted a parallel investigation. By examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and acting on information received from confidential informants, the police detained accused Sunil Malhari Talware (38), a resident of KSB Chowk, Ajanta Nagar, near a mosque in Akurdi, Pune, along with a minor.

During interrogation, Talware confessed to committing the burglary and revealed that the stolen gold ornaments had been handed over for sale to his associate, Shivanand Dashrath Mochi. Acting on this information, the police traced and detained Shivanand Dashrath Mochi alias “Mochi Mama” (40), a resident of Bhimshakti Nagar, Morevasti, Chikhali, Haveli taluka, Pune district, from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Both accused were arrested in the case, and following a detailed investigation, the police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 10,000 in cash, totalling Rs 8.11 lakh in value.

Umesh Gitte, Senior Police Inspector of Samarth Police Station, speaking to FPJ, said the accused, along with the juvenile, were also involved in similar housebreaking offences within the jurisdictions of Kharadi Police Station, Chandannagar Police Station, and Mahad City Police Station in Raigad district.

Further investigation is underway.