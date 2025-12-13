Pune: Prominent Private School Causes Severe Traffic In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad; Residents Demand Urgent Action | VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A prominent private school in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad area has been causing a traffic congestion problem for local residents and daily commuters. This has been a long-standing issue in the apparently developed area. Things took an even worse turn on Friday when the vehicles of the school put a block for vehicular movements over the whole area, and shocking visuals of this nasty traffic are currently going viral on social media.

The school is a huge brand in Pune District, and its Wakad campus is near Dutta Mandir Road in Shankar Kalat Nagar. In the past, many local residents have complained about the traffic congestion caused by the school’s management. The road in front of the school is very narrow, making it so that only one four-wheeler or bigger vehicle can pass at a time comfortably. When the school begins and finishes, parents who have come to drop off or pick up their children cause traffic every time.

However, things took a major turn on Friday evening when, apparently, the school’s students returned from a field trip. Sources told The Free Press Journal that very young children were involved in this, and their parents had come to pick them up. Being a Friday evening, the whole area was bustling as people were desperate to return home from their offices as their weekend began.

The parents who always come in big four-wheelers to drop off or pick up their only child in the narrow road cause the traffic, local residents have complained. However, Friday traffic was so bad that the impact of it lasted for over an hour. Local residents, led by the Wakad-Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Development & Welfare Association, raised a complaint to the Traffic Branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Senior Police Inspector Bapu Dhere, in charge of the Wakad Traffic Division, told The Free Press Journal, “My team and I went to the school on Saturday morning. We met some staff, but as the school was closed, we couldn't meet the heads of management or the principal. We have received a complaint from residents. This is a long-standing issue. We are going to write a letter to the school management. We will take further action under the instructions of senior officials.”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried to reach the school principal of the concerned school, but she was not available for a response.