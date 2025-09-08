Pune VIDEO: Muddy Roads Trigger Accidents In Hinjawadi Phase 3, MP Supriya Sule Urges Authorities To Act | Video Screengrabs

NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Sunday evening shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting multiple accidents in Pune’s Hinjawadi Phase 3 caused by muddy roads. She urged the authorities to take immediate action and ensure prompt repairs to prevent further mishaps.

Sule wrote, "The roads in the Megapolis Saffron area of Hinjawadi Phase 3 have become very bad due to mud. Due to the condition of the road here, many minor and major accidents have occurred during the day and in the past."

"The citizens of this place have continuously followed up with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), etc., regarding this. But still, this road has not been repaired. Travelling on these roads has become difficult. Considering the inconvenience caused to the citizens, I request the government to please take action regarding the immediate repair of this road," she added.

Recently, Sule met with the grieving family of an 11-year-old girl who lost her life in a road accident in Hinjawadi. After meeting the family, Sule spoke to the media and threatened to protest on the roads after Ganeshotsav if the Maharashtra Government does not focus on Hinjawadi's issues as a priority.

11-year-old Pratyusha Santosh Borate lost her life when a cement mixer collided with her on August 12. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have banned heavy vehicles from moving in the city during a specified time. The accident happened during this restricted period when no heavy vehicles were allowed to move.

Pratyusha's parents have alleged negligence on the part of the police and the builder who employed the mixer driver. They have protested in front of a prominent builder's office in Hinjawadi. Additionally, residents of the Joyville Housing Society took out a flashlight march condemning this incident.