 Ganeshotsav 2025: 92.6 Decibel Average Sound Levels Registered In Pune's Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan Procession, The Least In The Post-Covid Era
Ganeshotsav 2025: 92.6 Decibel Average Sound Levels Registered In Pune's Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan Procession, The Least In The Post-Covid Era

Every year, COEP stations their sound-level capturing sensors at key squares, including Belbaug Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Limbraj Chowk, Kunte Chowk, Umbryaa Chowk, Gokhale Chowk, Shedge Chowk, Holkar Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and Khanduji Baba Chowk

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: 92.6 Decibel Average Sound Levels Registered In Pune's Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan Procession, The Least In The Post-Covid Era | Anand Chaini

Pune: Every year for the last 25 years, the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) monitors sound levels of Ganesh Visarjan processions in 10 key squares of the city. This year, an average of 92.6 decibels (dB) of sound was recorded in the processions of Ganesh Visarjan throughout the city. Compared to the post-Covid phase, these were the lowest recorded sound levels.

Every year, COEP stations their sound-level capturing sensors at key squares, including Belbaug Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Limbraj Chowk, Kunte Chowk, Umbryaa Chowk, Gokhale Chowk, Shedge Chowk, Holkar Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and Khanduji Baba Chowk. Belbaug Chowk witnessed the highest average sound levels, with 98.8 dB recorded, while the lowest average levels were recorded at Khanduji Baba Chowk at 82.1 dB.

The COEP team conducts the sound-level tests at time intervals from the afternoon of Anant Chaturdashi until the early morning of the next day. The sound levels were captured at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 a.m., 4 a.m., and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

article-image

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, the recommended sound levels are:

- Industrial zones: 75 dB in the morning, 70 dB at night
- Commercial zones: 65 dB in the morning, 55 dB at night
- Residential areas: 55 dB in the morning, 45 dB at night
- Silent zones: 50 dB in the morning, 40 dB at night

As all these key squares fall in residential areas, the sound levels recorded were almost double.

On average, the following levels were recorded:

- Belbaug Chowk: 98.8 dB
- Ganpati Chowk: 92.7 dB
- Limbraj Chowk: 93.4 dB
- Kunte Chowk: 95.2 dB
- Umbryaa Chowk: 91.9 dB
- Gokhale Chowk: 93.7 dB
- Shedge Chowk: 93.9 dB
- Holkar Chowk: 94.7 dB
- Tilak Chowk: 89.5 dB
- Khanduji Baba Chowk: 82.1 dB

Under the guidance of Assistant Professor Dr Mahesh Shindikar, the teams were led by Mohit Kandalkar and Shreya Karande. The teams included Mrunal Khutemate, Sumedh Brahmankar, Arya Ghadge, Aditi Talokar, Shravani Shinde, Krish Kholiya, Atharv Rakhonde, Prathamesh Podhade, Om Sonawane, Shantanu Kele, Sanchita Patil, Om Behare, Sahil Agrawal, Bhoomika Awachat, Aditya Sanjeevi, Kartik Gaikhe, Suyog Sawant, Adarsh Chaudhary, Utkarsha Kakad, Asmita Gogate, Swarali Awalkar, Siddhar Shidid, Vedant Joshi, and Mehar Raghatate.

