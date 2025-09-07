 Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere

Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati immersion procession began at around 10.30 pm. Trust Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan was the charioteer of the ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
hrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati |

The procession was marked by an attractive floral decoration of the bejewelled chariot, which carried the deity; the chariot was illuminated with ‘cold fire’ light; Bhandara (turmeric powder) was being tossed and flowers were showered liberally on the procession at various places; Dhol-Tasha pathaks filled the atmosphere with beats of their instruments and chants of ‘Morya, Morya’ were being raised by devotees hailing Bappa. 

Thousands of devotees were present along the procession route to have a glimpse of their favourite deity.

DCP Krushikesh Rawale worshipped Bappa and performed an ‘Aarti’ at 7.30 am on the occasion of Anant Chaturdarshi on Saturday. Later, a special chariot, ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’ carried the idol at 8 am to the Tilak statue near Mandai to join the immersion procession. The Five Manache Ganpati idols were garlanded by Celebration Chief Punit Balan on behalf of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust as per the annual tradition.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati immersion procession began at around 10.30 pm. Trust Celebration Chief and Trustee Punit Balan was the charioteer of the ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’. The chariot arrived at 11.30 pm at Belbaug Chowk. Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari’s statue and the Nagara were at the forefront of the procession. 

FPJ Shorts
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Punjab: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields
Punjab: Farmers To Be Allowed To Mine, Sell Sand From Their Flood-Hit Fields
Mumbai News: Two Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Fake MHADA Flat 'MLA Quota' Scam In Dadar
Mumbai News: Two Duped Of ₹50 Lakh In Fake MHADA Flat 'MLA Quota' Scam In Dadar

They were followed by Shriram and Ramanbaug Dhol-Tasha pathaks, which enthused participants in the procession with their performances. ‘Bhandara’ was being tossed, and flowers were being showered on the procession at various places along the procession route by volunteers. The chariot was illuminated with attractive cold fire, which pleased devotees.

At around 3.15 am, Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath arrived at Tilak Chowk, where Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma and DCP Krushikesh Rawale performed an ‘Aarti’ of Bappa and the idol proceeded for the immersion. At 3.50 am, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati idol was immersed in the artificial tank built by the PMC amidst a devotional and emotional atmosphere at Panchaleshwar Visarjan Ghat.     

Attractively decorated Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bappa's immersion procession has been conducted in a traditional chariot for the past 134 years. However, an attractive chariot has been used for the procession since last year. 

Read Also
Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
article-image

This year, the trust built a special chariot named ‘Shri Ganesh Ratna Rath’. The bejewelled chariot was attractively decorated with pink velvet flowers, illuminated with cold fire light and carried Bappa’s beautiful idol. It was a major attraction for devotees. Thousands of them clicked photos and filmed video clips with their mobile phones.

“The immersion procession of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust Ganpati was completed with revelry and enthusiasm this year. We joined the procession after the police department allowed us to enter it on Laxmi Road. We kept our promise given to the police by completing the procession before the deadline issued to us,” said Punit Balan, Trustee and Celebration Chief, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...
article-image

“However, had we been allowed to join the procession at the scheduled time, thousands of devotees would not have had to wait to have a glimpse of Bappa. But I thank the police department, the civic body, office-bearers and all workers of the mandal from the bottom of my heart for their cooperation for peaceful and enthusiastic Ganpati festival celebrations!” added Balan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere

Pune’s Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Immersed Amidst Devotional Atmosphere

Jalgaon’s Red Cross Society To Set Up Blood Banks In Every Taluka Under Five-Wing Plan

Jalgaon’s Red Cross Society To Set Up Blood Banks In Every Taluka Under Five-Wing Plan

Daughter-in-Law Strangles Aged Mother-in-Law To Death In Nashik

Daughter-in-Law Strangles Aged Mother-in-Law To Death In Nashik

Nashik’s Lasalgaon Traders Send 40 Tonnes Of Onions To Punjab Flood Victims

Nashik’s Lasalgaon Traders Send 40 Tonnes Of Onions To Punjab Flood Victims

Minister Ashok Uike Dines With Students, Orders Cleanliness Drive At Nashik's Kanashi School After...

Minister Ashok Uike Dines With Students, Orders Cleanliness Drive At Nashik's Kanashi School After...