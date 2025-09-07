Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant Chaturdashi (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Despite Anant Chaturdashi being yesterday, the official final day of Ganeshotsav, the Ganesh Visarjan procession is still ongoing in Pune on Sunday. Crowds can still be seen gathered at the Alka Talkies Chowk in Pune’s city centre, a key square through which all the important Ganesh Mandals have their procession pass.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even after 24 hours have passed since the procession began at 10 AM yesterday, with the first Manacha Ganpati, the Kasba Peth Ganesh Mandal, starting its procession, the celebrations are still ongoing. The majority of the key mandals have finished their Ganesh idol immersion, but some still remain. The Punekars are still celebrating.

Major Ganpati Mandals, including Kasba Peth, Tulshibaug, Sarasbaug, Guruji Talim, Kesari Wada, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Dagdusheth, and Bhausaheb Rangari, have had their immersion done. Some of the mandals remain. Pune Police say that this might be completed by early afternoon, within a few hours.

Read Also Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

A huge police bandobast was deployed during the processions yesterday to manage and control the massive crowd that had gathered. Thousands of people turned up to witness Pune's grand Ganesh Visarjan procession, which stretched through the heart of the city. Locals remarked that the gathering appeared to be record-breaking, with the turnout larger than anything seen in previous years.

However, despite repeated instructions and strict guidelines issued by the police, several instances of law violations were observed, as many people failed to adhere to the rules and regulations. Police officials are yet to release an official statement on the matter.