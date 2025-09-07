 Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant Chaturdashi (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGaneshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant Chaturdashi (VIDEO)

Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant Chaturdashi (VIDEO)

Even after 24 hours have passed since the procession began at 10 AM yesterday, with the first Manacha Ganpati, the Kasba Peth Ganesh Mandal, starting its procession, the celebrations are still ongoing. The majority of the key mandals have finished their Ganesh idol immersion, but some still remain. The Punekars are still celebrating

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant Chaturdashi (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Pune: Despite Anant Chaturdashi being yesterday, the official final day of Ganeshotsav, the Ganesh Visarjan procession is still ongoing in Pune on Sunday. Crowds can still be seen gathered at the Alka Talkies Chowk in Pune’s city centre, a key square through which all the important Ganesh Mandals have their procession pass.

Watch Video:

Even after 24 hours have passed since the procession began at 10 AM yesterday, with the first Manacha Ganpati, the Kasba Peth Ganesh Mandal, starting its procession, the celebrations are still ongoing. The majority of the key mandals have finished their Ganesh idol immersion, but some still remain. The Punekars are still celebrating.

Major Ganpati Mandals, including Kasba Peth, Tulshibaug, Sarasbaug, Guruji Talim, Kesari Wada, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Dagdusheth, and Bhausaheb Rangari, have had their immersion done. Some of the mandals remain. Pune Police say that this might be completed by early afternoon, within a few hours.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi
article-image

A huge police bandobast was deployed during the processions yesterday to manage and control the massive crowd that had gathered. Thousands of people turned up to witness Pune's grand Ganesh Visarjan procession, which stretched through the heart of the city. Locals remarked that the gathering appeared to be record-breaking, with the turnout larger than anything seen in previous years.

However, despite repeated instructions and strict guidelines issued by the police, several instances of law violations were observed, as many people failed to adhere to the rules and regulations. Police officials are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Pune: Female News Reporter Molested, Male Reporter Manhandled By Dhol Tasha Pathak Members In Ganesh...

Pune: Female News Reporter Molested, Male Reporter Manhandled By Dhol Tasha Pathak Members In Ganesh...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi