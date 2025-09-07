 Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

The first incident took place in the Waki Budruk area. Two men aged 21 and 27 were immersing their idol in the Indrayani River when they lost control and drowned. One of the bodies was recovered by the Fire Brigade, while the other is still missing and suspected to be dead

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi | Sourced

Pune: The happiness of Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday's Anant Chaturdashi was marred by unfortunate incidents in the Chakan area. A total of four incidents were reported where drowning occurred, resulting in four suspected deaths. According to available information, all the incidents happened under the jurisdiction of Chakan Police Station.

Watch Search Operation Videos:

The first incident took place in the Waki Budruk area. Two men aged 21 and 27 were immersing their idol in the Indrayani River when they lost control and drowned. One of the bodies was recovered by the Fire Brigade, while the other is still missing and suspected to be dead.

In the Shel Pimpalgaon area, another 45-year-old person drowned in the river, unable to gauge the depth of the water. Meanwhile, another man immersing his idol in Bidarwadi (under Chakan Police Station) also drowned. His body was found by local people and recovered from a well.

FPJ Shorts
'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video
'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Read Also
‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises...
article-image

The search for others is ongoing. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke confirmed the incidents and said two bodies have been recovered, while the search for the other two is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune Videos: A Call For Elephant Madhuri's Return To Kolhapur Emerges During Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Videos: A Call For Elephant Madhuri's Return To Kolhapur Emerges During Ganpati Visarjan

In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa

In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa

Supreme Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Activist Jyoti Jagtap In Elgar Parishad Case On Sept 8

Supreme Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Activist Jyoti Jagtap In Elgar Parishad Case On Sept 8