Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi | Sourced

Pune: The happiness of Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday's Anant Chaturdashi was marred by unfortunate incidents in the Chakan area. A total of four incidents were reported where drowning occurred, resulting in four suspected deaths. According to available information, all the incidents happened under the jurisdiction of Chakan Police Station.

Watch Search Operation Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The first incident took place in the Waki Budruk area. Two men aged 21 and 27 were immersing their idol in the Indrayani River when they lost control and drowned. One of the bodies was recovered by the Fire Brigade, while the other is still missing and suspected to be dead.

In the Shel Pimpalgaon area, another 45-year-old person drowned in the river, unable to gauge the depth of the water. Meanwhile, another man immersing his idol in Bidarwadi (under Chakan Police Station) also drowned. His body was found by local people and recovered from a well.

The search for others is ongoing. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Solanke confirmed the incidents and said two bodies have been recovered, while the search for the other two is ongoing.