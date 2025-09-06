‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises Questions Among Netizens | Video Grab

Repeated violation of traffic rules, fatal accidents and lack of civic sense among residents are a frequent topic of discussion in Pune. Another such example has been mentioned by a X user (formerly Twitter) when a police vehicle itself has been seen travelling on the wrong side of the road.

As per the Pune Police data, in 2024 alone, 1,404 accidents occurred, which claimed 320 lives and injured 1,320. The data also shows a rising trend in road accidents, where sometimes innocent people die or are severely injured.

The X user mentioned that, “Pune’s problem isn’t just about citizens’ civic sense; even those meant to set the example break rules. A police vehicle speeding the wrong way near FC Road says it all.”

“If people break rules, then you’re supposed to control. What happens if you (Police) start breaking it?” he added.

Recently, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar inaugurated an ‘AI-based camera’ on FC Road, which will monitor and take action against those who violate rules like double parking, no parking, travelling on the wrong side, and obstructing traffic.

In addition to this, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has added four new vehicles equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based radar systems to its fleet to enhance traffic regulations and ensure road safety.

These vehicles, fitted with Mobile Tracking Enforcement System (MTES) technology, will automatically detect traffic violations and issue challans without the need for direct human intervention.

Despite such innovative steps, many vehicles are seen flouting the said rules and regulations, which sometimes include the police personnel as well.