 ‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises Questions Among Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomePune‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises Questions Among Netizens

‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises Questions Among Netizens

As per the Pune Police data, in 2024 alone, 1,404 accidents occurred, which claimed 320 lives and injured 1,320.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises Questions Among Netizens | Video Grab

Repeated violation of traffic rules, fatal accidents and lack of civic sense among residents are a frequent topic of discussion in Pune. Another such example has been mentioned by a X user (formerly Twitter) when a police vehicle itself has been seen travelling on the wrong side of the road.

As per the Pune Police data, in 2024 alone, 1,404 accidents occurred, which claimed 320 lives and injured 1,320. The data also shows a rising trend in road accidents, where sometimes innocent people die or are severely injured. 

The X user mentioned that, “Pune’s problem isn’t just about citizens’ civic sense; even those meant to set the example break rules. A police vehicle speeding the wrong way near FC Road says it all.”

“If people break rules, then you’re supposed to control. What happens if you (Police) start breaking it?” he added. 

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

Recently, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar inaugurated an ‘AI-based camera’ on FC Road, which will monitor and take action against those who violate rules like double parking, no parking, travelling on the wrong side, and obstructing traffic. 

Read Also
Unity On Display: Pune's Muslim Community Sets Up Refreshment Stalls For Ganpati Visarjan Devotees
article-image

In addition to this, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has added four new vehicles equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based radar systems to its fleet to enhance traffic regulations and ensure road safety. 

These vehicles, fitted with Mobile Tracking Enforcement System (MTES) technology, will automatically detect traffic violations and issue challans without the need for direct human intervention.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Kasba Ganpati Leads The Way As Visarjan Procession Begins In Pune
article-image

Despite such innovative steps, many vehicles are seen flouting the said rules and regulations, which sometimes include the police personnel as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises...

‘If Police Break Rules..’: Viral Video Of Pune Police Vehicle Travelling Wrong Side Raises...

Unity On Display: Pune's Muslim Community Sets Up Refreshment Stalls For Ganpati Visarjan Devotees

Unity On Display: Pune's Muslim Community Sets Up Refreshment Stalls For Ganpati Visarjan Devotees

Video: Dagdusheth Ganpati's Immersion Procession Kicks Off Amid Religious Fervour

Video: Dagdusheth Ganpati's Immersion Procession Kicks Off Amid Religious Fervour

Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Postman-Inspired Dhol-Tasha Group Brings A Fresh Beat To Pune's Ganesh Visarjan

Lunar Eclipse 2025: 5-Hour Celestial Spectacle To Begin Tomorrow Night Across India

Lunar Eclipse 2025: 5-Hour Celestial Spectacle To Begin Tomorrow Night Across India