Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of 46 Bridges, Flyovers Across The City | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Civil Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will examine the lifespan of the main roads and bridges in the city, officials announced on Monday. A structural audit will be conducted in the city to identify potentially dangerous infrastructure. PCMC has appointed a consultant for that.

According to PCMC officials, a total of 46 bridges and flyovers have been constructed at various locations in the city. Flyovers exist in different parts of the city to avoid congestion on key main roads, while bridges are built over the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers in the PCMC jurisdiction.

“With some bridges as old as being built before the pre-independence era, it's imperative to determine the lifespan and current condition of the bridge so that travel and transport are executed safely throughout the city,” said a PCMC official.

PCMC is doing this to avoid an accident like the Kundmala one, which shook the area when a pedestrian iron bridge collapsed on 15th June 2025, which killed four people, and over 50 were reported to be injured. The bridge was in dilapidated condition for years, but still it was ignored. Residents used to go on the bridge and experience the view of the beautiful Kundmala embankment on the Indrayani River.

PCMC had issued tenders and sought rates from consultants, in which six consultants participated. Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate was shown a presentation, and three eligible consultants were shortlisted. The consultant who received the highest marks and quoted a rate of Rs 3.34 crore was selected in the recent Standing Committee meeting.