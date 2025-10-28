Pune: Charity Commissioner Extends Status Quo On Seth Hirachand Nemchand Trust Till Oct 30 | File Photo

In the famous case of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Memorial Trust (PTR No. E-1634), the order to maintain the status quo given by the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra State, Amogh Kaloti, has been decided to continue in force, and this order has now been extended till October 30, 2025.

In the said case, Adv. Yogesh Pandey appeared and argued on behalf of the applicants. While Adv. Ishan Kolhatkar appeared on behalf of the respondent trust, and Adv. N. S. Anand appeared on behalf of the organisation Gokhale Landmark LLP. During the hearing, no objection was raised by either of the respondents to maintain the ‘Status Quo’ order.

The Charity Commissioner has given both the respondents time till October 30, 2025, to submit their written replies. The next hearing will be held on the same day, and it has been informed that the next decision in this matter is expected in this hearing.

Seth Hirachand Nemchand Memorial Trust is a prestigious trust in Pune, and some disputes have arisen regarding its assets and management. It is against this background that an application was filed with the Charity Commissioner.

As the ‘Status Quo’ has been maintained as per the order of the Office of Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra State, no changes can be made in the assets, transactions or management of the trust at present.

Moreover, following the heated controversy surrounding the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House land deal in Pune, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday visited the disputed site at Model Colony, Shivajinagar.

Mohol's name had surfaced in the alleged irregularities linked to the sale of the charitable property to Gokhale Builders, prompting criticism from opposition parties and community leaders. Responding to the allegations, Mohol reiterated that he had no role in the transaction and assured that a "solution will be found soon."

The dispute stems from the sale of land that houses a Jain hostel and temple, both originally established for charitable purposes. Members of the Jain community, alumni of the boarding house, and local politicians have questioned the legality and morality of the deal, alleging that selling the property for commercial development violates the trust's founding objectives.

Reports suggest that while the land is valued at over Rs 1,000 crore, it was sold for around Rs 311 crore, raising further concerns. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on October 22 ordered a status quo on the transaction following complaints that the sale was executed below market value and without full transparency.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the trustees, Mohol said, "I assure everyone that we will find a solution soon. The community has faith in my non-involvement. As a public representative, I will take an unbiased stand and ensure a fair outcome."



With inputs from ANI.