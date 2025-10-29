Pune: Three Held In Hadapsar For Mephedrone Peddling, Including Transgender Person | Sourced

Pune: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police has arrested three accused, including a transgender person, for the illegal sale and transportation of the synthetic drug mephedrone (MD) in the city, officials announced on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Megha Deepak Jagtap (27) and Snehal, alias Ganesh Shivsav Bachhe (21), a transgender resident of Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar. Both of them were arrested on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the Anti-Narcotics cell team was patrolling the Hadapsar, Wanowrie, and Kalepadal areas. While they were passing through the Indane Gas in Manjari to 15 Number Chowk in Hadapsar, they noticed a woman and a transgender person acting suspiciously.

Police said that the duo, Megha and Snehal, were stopped. While searching them, 60.08 grams of mephedrone (MD), worth ₹3,00,400, were found in their possession. Along with the narcotics, two mobile phones, a weighing scale, and a TVS Jupiter scooter, all worth a total of ₹4,31,950, were also seized from them.

During interrogation, Jagtap revealed that the drugs were sourced from Salman Salim Shaikh, a resident of Ghorpade Peth. Shaikh was subsequently traced and taken into custody.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered in the Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 4(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.